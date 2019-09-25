Layers add texture and intrigue to our lives. For bakers, laminate doughs are the layers that matter. So what are they? If you’ve ever savored a puff pastry, croissant, baklava, German strudel, Danish, turnover or any pie with a flaky crust, then you have experienced the wide range of laminated doughs.
The first documented laminated dough came from Ancient Greece, where Homer described a dessert using a laminated dough in about 800 B.C. This dough was likely ground by human- and oxen-powered grist mills. When the Romans conquered the Greeks (to include Anatolia, modern day Turkey) in 27 B.C., they found a plethora of grain technologies, which they quickly introduced into Western Europe and North Africa. One technology was the first vertical water wheel — vertical meaning the water wheel spins horizontally, thus eliminating the need for gears and cogs. A writer and engineer named Philo of Byzantium described how the wheels were used for grinding wheat. When the Muslims conquered Constantinople (today’s Istanbul) in 1453 A.D., they translated Philo’s works into Arabic, and paying homage to him, named their many laminated dough recipes “filo.” The secret of laminated doughs from Roman rule was modified by French, Italian, English, Moroccan and Egyptian bakers over the next several centuries.
Laminated doughs are made much in the way gold leaf is made. The dough is rolled out and pounded or stretched into a thin layer, then folded over on itself and stretched out again and again. Challengingly, laminate dough recipes requires the baker to calculate the number of layers the dough will need. For a nice croissant dough, I use 81 layers, but my puff pastries can use up to 2,187 layers.
There are several experiential learning opportunities in making laminate doughs.
The first is using an equation. In this case L=(F+1)^n, where L is the desired number of layers, F is the number of folds and n is the number of times the dough is folded. “n” in this equation is the concept of powers or exponents. If you fold the dough in half, L will equal 2, because (1+1)^1 equals two to the first power, or two layers.
Do not count the two layers, which yields the equation (2+1)^1, equaling three. Only count the creases of the fold or the butter layer in between the layers. In this case, one crease or one butter layer, and the equation works. Another note: the ‘F’ variable will not change (since the dough is folded in halves every time). Only the power (n) will change with each successive fold. So, a second fold is still one crease or one layer of butter, but the number of layers is doubled. The inside of this equation stills adds up to two (1+1), but raised to the second power. Two to the second power (squared) is four. Violà, there are now four layers.
However, bakers can tire of rolling out the dough so many times, and will fold the rolled out dough into a pamphlet fold (the dough is folded in to thirds). The pamphlet fold now has two creases (one on each edge), or two layers of butter. This equation would yield (2+1); since it has not been folded again, it is raised to the first power: three layers. Fold it into thirds again and (2+1) is raised to the second power (squared): 9 layers. Fold it into thirds again, and cube the equation: 27 layers. Fold it thirds once more for 81 layers, nice croissant.
There are many other variables also impacting the texture, mouth-feel and appearance of the final product. One are the fats involved. When the dough is layered with butter, it yields a warm texture and flavor. But olive oil, vegetable oil or lard can also be used to keep the dough’s individual layers.
Another is leavening, or adding airiness, to the dough by allowing yeast to consume some of the carbohydrates, turning them into carbon dioxide, which in turn creates the bubbles in breads.
Croissants and puff pastries must rise between each fold to allow the glutens to achieve their stretchiness and airiness. Filo, on the other hand, has no leavening agents and maintains the crispness found in the crusts of baklava and other Mediterranean dishes.
Jocelyn Albrizzi graduated with a two degrees from the Culinary Institute of America, with a focus on business management and providing bakery and pastry morsels to patrons. She has managed the Porto Fino hotel, a four-diamond property in Orlando, Fla., and has also run several restaurants and bars. She co-owns and manages the Iron Tree Restaurant and Funky Town Brewery in Florissant.