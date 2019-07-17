We live in revolutionary times.
I’m not talking politics or electronics, but rather ovens. No, really. The revolution is the advent of combination ovens, or combi-ovens. My combi-ovens allow me to steam, dehydrate, smoke, render and bake with extreme control — I can control temperatures to within a single degree. This is no mean feat; your typical restaurant or home oven’s thermostat allows the temperature to fluctuate plus or minus five degrees.
Why is this important? The outcome of your meal is affected.
For example, if you cook an egg at a tightly controlled temperature, it acts like a thermometer. First, a bit about the science of eggs. Raw eggs have three components: the yolk, tight white and loose white, all easily seen when you crack open your egg. The yolk is bright yellow, the tight white hugs the yolk, and the loose whites run wildly towards the edge of your pan. The yolk is a wonderful mixture of healthy fats and hardens at a higher temperature than the whites. The two types of whites consist of tightly bound balls of proteins. Think a well wrapped ball of yarn, floating in a water bath. The tight whites have a higher concentration of proteins and are contained with a very thin membrane. The loose whites contain more water and sit between the tight white membrane and the shell membrane. As an egg ages, the tight white and yolk membrane thins while moisture from the loose whites crosses the tight white membrane (osmosis), so egg yolks will break easier and the whites will be runnier.
So how does the biology of eggs relate to my fancy combi-ovens? If I were to slowly (40 minutes or more) cook an egg at 130 degrees, you’d think the egg was uncooked, to the naked eye. However, all the microbes are dead and the egg is safe to eat. These are the eggs I use for making my mayonnaise and carbonara sauces. At 135 degrees, the little balls of protein begin to unravel and the whites begin to take on a slightly milky appearance. Crank up the temperature another five degrees to 140 degrees, and the first major change with the whites occurs. They become ghostly white as the balls of protein unravel further and entangle other unraveling protein balls. The whites are easily broken with a slight shake and the yolk still appears raw.
At 145 degrees, the whites are still loose, but you can now pick them up with a spoon. The yolks have thickened slightly. This is the perfect egg for my Eggs Benedict. When I make this dish to go, we include these perfectly cooked eggs in the shell, so the Eggs Benedict won’t get soggy. Once, a customer thought we were giving her raw eggs before we had a chance to explain they were ready to crack open on her Benedict. Was she ever relieved.
At 150 degrees, parts of the whites are now fully entangled, giving a mixture of loose and congealed whites that will easily break along fault lines between eggs. The yolk is now tender, but malleable, similar in texture to clay. When my ovens hit 160 degrees, the white proteins are fully unraveled, eliminating any liquid phase inside the shell. 165 degrees is the perfect condition for deviling: firm whites and the yolks are just beginning to crumble.
But neither is the oven revolution limited to eggs. I can accurately control the humidity at various stages of curing our in-house bacon and brisket. We start by smoking our meats for several hours, followed by steaming to thoroughly cook the meats, then finish with a period of very low humidity to give the cuts a nice crust. An added bonus is it’s all automated, meaning we can set our meats in an oven at the close of business and return to perfectly cooked meats in the morning. But the absolute best part is that our ovens tell us when they are dirty, how much soap to add, and they even wash themselves. It is oddly relaxing to watch the water and bubbles agitating away.
Ross Derby graduated with two degrees from the Culinary Institute of America, with a focus on culinary arts and business management. Previously, he oversaw the opening of a 210-seat brewpub at the Orlando airport that did $23 million in sales. Currently, he co-owns and manages the Iron Tree Restaurant and is the brewmaster for Funky Town Brewery in Florissant.