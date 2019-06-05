Teller Bites: A history of chocolate, the good stuff
Let’s talk chocolate.
Its origins can be traced back 2,000 years in Mesoamerica, and the Aztecs called it “xocoatl” – their word for a bitter drink made from cacao beans. It’s said chocolate “can be good for you,” and yes, it is a valuable energy source. A single chip provides enough energy for an adult to walk 150 feet (35 chips to a mile), and an ounce of cocoa contains 10 percent of the daily recommended intake of iron. And, the darker the chocolate (between 55 percent to 100 percent cacoa solids) the healthier, because there is less sugar for every percentage increase in cacoa. Milk chocolate means less cacoa, more sugar. Semi-sweet and bittersweet chocolate again describe the amount of cocoa (35 percent versus 50 percent; remember, the inverse with sugar).
(Note: “Cacao” refers to the cacao bean; once the bean is processed, its various products are referred to as “cacoa,” including cocoa butter, cocoa solids, and so on.)
The quality of a chocolate is also determined by the percentage of cocoa butter, which gives the chocolate a smoother mouth feel. Its melting point is just below the human body temperature, which is the origin of the phrase “melts in your mouth.” Cocoa butter is the most expensive component of chocolate and manufacturers will often substitute milk fats, palm oil, shea butter and/or paraffin to help reduce cost, so it’s always a good idea to read your labels.
What about the differences between European and American chocolates? As a general rule, European chocolates use more cocoa butter to accentuate the smoothness of the chocolate, use more cocoa solids to accentuate the chocolate flavor, and use less sugar than American chocolates. When baking cookies and brownies, selecting the right chocolate is important for these reasons. I only use Belgian chocolates in my recipes, typically a mixture of both dark and milk chips, to balance the chocolatey sweetness. My cookies give the palate a surprising variety, biting into a dark chocolate chip and then a milk chocolate one. And, if you want to make hot cocoa, I recommend the French cocoa powder with 24 percent cocoa butter and not your typical grocery store cocoa powder, which has between 10 percent and 12 percent cocoa butter, to achieve a lusciously rich flavor.
Jocelyn Albrizzi graduated with a two degrees from the Culinary Institute of America, with a focus on business management and providing bakery and pastry morsels to patrons. She has managed the Porto Fino hotel, a four-diamond property in Orlando, Fla., and has also run several restaurants and bars. She co-owns and manages the Iron Tree Restaurant and Funky Town Brewery in Florissant.