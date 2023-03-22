Who would believe that we walk around with our telephone, much less have them in our pockets! Remember pagers? Times change. General Palmer did have a phone, only you could not call him. He had a private line, yes even in 1885! His phone number was unpublished in the early phone lists, no phone books yet. Only his secretary was allowed to know its number and use it.

This was not out of the ordinary. Many of the area’s richest people either did not have a telephone, or kept it secret. General Palmer refused to have a telephone for several years. He had an office downtown, and it had a phone, but not Glen Eyrie. He had people to answer the business phone, and the secretary at home. He would only speak to a caller by prior arrangement. Such was the case with several visitors from the east. He let them know that they could reach him only from his office in the Antlers Hotel at a designated time. The people in the office placed the call and the secretary arranged the meeting. Later, one of these groups decided they needed to talk to him again, and were understandably upset when they could not conclude their business over the phone, and that the general would not be available for a visit!

W.S. Stratton, the Cripple Creek millionaire, did have a phone even when he was just a carpenter. After he reached a higher status, he was bothered by callers wanting money. He had to change his number regularly as a few stubborn individuals called enough numbers that they found him, I guess he did not have a secretary. He even called the phone office to have his number changed after midnight after someone called at the late hour.

Some stores could not be bothered by the invention. Dry goods and grocers were the most common businesses without phones. One reason was the fact that they would deliver orders. It was feared that calls for small items would be using up their delivery time. Eventually, they figured about minimum delivery orders. Many physicians felt that the telephone was a time wasting toy. Some people today share that thought about cell phones.

Now, about Robo calls!

E.M. “Mel” McFarland is an artist, historian and railroad enthusiast. He is a Pikes Peak region native and has written a handful of books and guides highlighting the area’s rich history. Contact Mel at mcmidland@yahoo.com.