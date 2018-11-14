In the byzantine world of health care in America, with insurance, no insurance, Medicaid, Medicare, private pay or indigent, a disrupter has entered the marketplace.
In Teller County, Max Engelhardt has introduced telemedicine, a digital-based service that connects the patient to a doctor via the computer.
“In a rural area it’s sometimes difficult to get to the doctor so this way you don’t have to leave your home,” said Engelhardt, a Woodland Park resident. “Our standard wait time is 18 minutes.”
Founding member of Carie, a national telemedicine service with more than 1,000 physicians, including specialists, across the county, a number in Teller County.
“We’re looking for independent doctors who aren’t tied to the university system,” he said. “Some of them do have their own kind of telehealth services.”
A membership service, Carie works in two ways, by a phone app or log-in capability. “You just type in basic information, symptoms; patients have the ability to download their medical records,” Engelhardt said.
For parents, the service can offer relief from worry when a child gets sick outside of physician office hours. “If their primary care doctor is not available, they can get a doctor, say, in Arizona,” Engelhardt said.
Granted, diagnoses and treatments with doctor-by-computer are limited, particularly when it involves illnesses such as cancer.
“But statistics show that 70 percent of all emergency-room visits and regular doctor’s appointments can be done virtually,” he said. “Usually, you know what is wrong — you’ve got a cold or the flu.”
In addition to having access to the patient’s records, with permission, Carie physicians can prescribe medicine over the phone.
Physicians can sign up to be Carie providers and earn $50 per patient visit. “Doctors can also benefit from membership fees if they sign their own patients up for the service,” states Carie paperwork provided by Engelhardt.
By being part of Carie, doctors can do follow-up visits digitally or on the phone. “We’re never going to remove that going-into-the-doctor’s-office completely because that human interaction is really important,” he said. “However, for follow-up appointments or to get information about a lab result, a lot of that came be done virtually.”
While a disrupter when it comes to delivering medicine without the hassle of dealing with insurance companies or long waits for appointments, Carie allows physicians to set their own hours or work in conjunction with their clinical practices.
“The average consult time with a patient is 12 minutes,” Engelhardt said.
Carie members pay a flat fee of $29 a month for an individual and $49 a month for up to five in a family.
“For people who don’t have health insurance this is a great option,” he said. “It’s a win-win-win. Our goal is to help doctors stay independent.”
For information or to sign up go to virtualcarepartners.com/1040 or call 203-1857.