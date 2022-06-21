GREEN MOUNTAIN FALLS • In a world rocked by chaos and tragedy, a new album by cowboy poet and musician Ted Newman considers The Pantry restaurant an oasis, if but temporary.
“It’s a place that’s right side up in a world upside down, a place you can relax with no worries or no frowns, a place where you feel welcome in a world that’s upside down,” Newman sings on the album titled. “The Pantry Always Opened Again.”
On a recent Sunday morning, Newman introduced the song as part of the album, which is available for purchase at The Pantry. “And if you never get there, it would be a crying shame; you’ll step into another world, The Pantry is the name,” he sings.
From Memorial Day through Labor Day, Newman entertains in the restaurant’s backyard, The Pantry Gardens, where breakfast attracts people from all over the region. “We still bake our breads, white, wheat and cinnamon raisin, along with our cinnamon rolls, cornbread and biscuits,” said Ben Stephens who, with his wife, Nan, owns the restaurant.
Shaded by a canopy of trees and a stream enhancing the natural ambiance, the gardens are in an idyllic setting.
As Newman sings, his wife and loyal fan, Rosemary, greets the customers and helps set tables. As the place fills up, most of them regulars, the orders are Pantry standbys, omelets, toast, country potatoes or hash browns. Another favorite is the cinnamon roll French toast, with eggs, bacon and choice of potatoes. Some perk up the meal with offerings from the full bar, including Bloody Marys and other morning libations.
Nan Stephens grows the mint for her specialty drink named for the town.
“We do things the old-fashioned way,” Ben Stephens said. “You don’t have to get on your beeper or cellphone, and you still pay the cashier, not at your table.”
On a regular weekend morning in the summer, the staff serves up to 420 meals from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and fewer on the other five days of the week.
Newman has been playing in the gardens every summer for 18 years, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.
“This place is down-home where people feel comfortable,” Newman said. “They bring their dogs; I bring my dog, Aspen.”
Aspen has a prime spot on the album cover as the dog is pictured licking the face of Ike, 2, and Paxton, 4, a long time ago. As luck would have, the children were there that Sunday morning.
Last weekend, Newman and his friend and classical guitarist, Wayne Wilkinson, entertained the breakfast crowd in The Pantry Garden.