With energy to burn, three Teller County residents plan to be part of the national Swim Across America at Chatfield Reservoir, south of Littleton, this month.
Ann Brown was the organizer who convinced her swimming pals, Pati Turner and Keith Rucker that swimming for cancer research was a great idea. The three agreed to join Swim Across America’s Denver Open Water Swim, “Make Waves to Defeat Cancer,” competing as Team Woodland Park.
Each has set goals: Brown’s is 3 miles; Turner’s, one-half mile; and Rucker, a mile.
“It’s not exactly a race,” Rucker said.
Brown added, “We are challenging ourselves.”
The three have chosen to raise money help fund a clinical trial at the Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders at Children’s Hospital Colorado in Denver.
“An estimated 40% of Americans will be diagnosed with cancer at some point in their lifetime,” Brown said. “It’s staggering.”
Until the day of the event, which will take place on Sunday, Aug. 25, the three are collecting pledges, via email, Facebook or the website swimacrossamerica.org/denver. “There are ‘donate’ buttons on the top of the website,” Brown said
Donors can make a credit card donation online or send a check to Swim Across America — Denver, PO Box 370076, Denver, CO 80237.