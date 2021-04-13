Teller County is not exactly overflowing with water, but we do have a fair amount of lakes, ponds and rivers that attract some waterfowl.
Teal are a smaller-bodied group of ducks with striking colors and patterns. The male Cinnamon Teal is the most impressive, covered in reddish-brown plumage. Green-winged Teal is our most common teal species and they arrive in mid-April when water gets ice free, then typically leave in late September before freeze-up.
Waterfowl are a large group of birds well adapted to a wet lifestyle and include swans, geese and ducks. They are often seen preening their feathers, spreading oil from the preen gland on their back to help keep their feathers waterproof. Waterfowl have webbed feet and are skilled swimmers and divers, but many will also roam onto land to graze on vegetation. They have long necks and narrow pointed wings.
Some waterfowl are resident, but most are migratory. Teal are in a group known as the surface feeding ducks or dabblers. Surface feeding ducks rarely dive, rather they feed by grazing near shoreline, wading in shallow areas, submerging their beak while swimming, or by “dipping,” when they tip their body underwater with their backside sticking up in the air. They can spring from the water surface to become quickly airborne.
Other surface feeding ducks that can be seen locally include: Wood Duck, Gadwall, American Wigeon, Mallard, Northern Shoveler, Northern Pintail and the Blue-winged and Cinnamon Teal.
As with most ducks, males tend to have brighter plumage and females tend to be more camouflaged. The compact body of the male Green-winged Teal has a rusty head with a wide iridescent green eye stripe. The brownish breast is covered in black spots, and the mostly grayish body has fine dark barring on the flanks. The best marks to identify this species from a distance are a white vertical body stripe below the neck and a yellow patch on the rump. In flight, many ducks display a colorful patch on the back side of the wing known as the speculum, and for the Green-winged Teal the speculum is the namesake green color. The brownish female appears very similar to the other teal females, but the dark bill is smaller and you’ll have to look closely for her green speculum.
Note that the Blue-winged Teal also has a green speculum, but it is overshadowed by a large sky blue patch on the front edge of the wing. Green-winged Teal are the smallest of the teal, about half the size of a Mallard.
Green-winged Teal emit short calls that sound like a toy wooden whistle along with occasional shrill quacking. Green-winged Teal fly quickly in small tight flocks, twisting and turning through the air. Their preferred habitat is shallow areas of lakes, ponds, rivers and large creeks. In the summer they feed mainly on aquatic insects, invertebrates and tadpoles, shifting their diet in the fall to more aquatic vegetation, seeds, grasses and grain.
Notable reports in March from the Woodland Park Yard Area (FOS = First of Season):
• Downy Woodpecker — one on March 3
• Mountain Bluebird — FOS on March 11
• American Robin — FOS on March 12, singing on April 2
• Mountain Chickadee — singing on April 1
• Red-breasted Nuthatch — one on March 11
• White-breasted Nuthatch and Brown Creeper — one each around some of the time
• Dark-eyed Junco subspecies: Pink-sided and Oregon — a few around most of the time, Slate-colored — a couple around some of the time, White-winged — a few sightings in early March
Pine Siskin — small flocks around most of the time
Joe LaFleur studied wildlife biology and communications at Colorado State University and is the creator of “Better Birdwatching,” a DVD series on North American birds. Contact him with questions and feedback at joe@betterbirdwatching.com.