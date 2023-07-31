The Community Preparedness Day last month exposed a disconnect between Teller County’s first responders and residents’ level of readiness to evacuate.

“One of the most important elements to survive and recover from large scale emergencies is the personal preparation each responsible resident should be doing themselves,” said Jay Teague, executive director of Teller County Office of Emergency Management which co-hosted the event with the office of Sheriff Jason Mikesell.

But residents packed the gym at Summit Elementary School July 15 to learn more about keeping safe during emergencies. With the recent hot temperatures and ongoing dry conditions, despite the rains of May and June, the county remains at risk for wildfire.

“Having plans for your pets and livestock, go-bags for your family, communication plans and funding to rely on in the initial stages of a large event such as a wildfire are crucial in Teller,” Teague said.

The education piece of the event included demonstrations on how to deploy a fire extinguisher by Northeast Teller County Fire Protection District whose chief is Tyler Lambert.

In addition, paramedics from Southwest Teller County Emergency Services held CPR – Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation – demonstrations.

Smokey the Bear made an appearance, along representatives of Colorado State Patrol, Colorado State University Extension Office, NoFloCo Fire Mitigation Posse, the Sheriff’s Posse, Teller County Search & Rescue, Public Health & Environment, American Red Cross, Colorado Access and Functional Needs Department, CU Denver – Emergency Preparedness Program Coordinator, Independence Center, Teller County Mental Health Alliance, Ute Pass Regional Ambulance, Coalition for the Upper South Platte and Peak Alerts with El Paso Teller County 911 Authority.

Members of the County’s Emergency Response Team and the Local Emergency Planning Committee were on hand to answer questions.

In the parking lot were members of Florissant and Divide volunteer fire departments, and Mountain Amateur Radio Club.

“The focus of the event was to educate our residents on their personal roles in preparedness when it comes to large emergencies in Teller County,” Teague said. “While our first responder agencies and Teller County personnel prepare year- round for emergency response and recovery, we have found that many residents most impacted had not prepared or planned for emergencies.”