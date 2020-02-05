The Teller County Business Buzz highlights the local economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Pat Hill at pat.hill@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 686-6458, or contact Breeanna Jent at breeanna.jent@pikespeaknewspapers.com for the chance to be featured.
TELLER COUNTY REGIONAL ANIMAL SHELTER ANNOUNCES CHANGES IN LEADERSHIP
The Teller County Regional Animal Shelter recently announced new changes in its leadership team, with Angela Davis, the shelter’s former director of operations, promoted to the role of executive director. Davis succeeds Lisa Robertson in the role, who served nearly three years in the position before leaving in early January.
Davis has been helping animals in some capacity since she was a teenager, and has worked in animal welfare for more than 30 years. She started at TCRAS as a volunteer in 2011 and became a staff member in 2014.
“I am very excited and eager about my new position at TCRAS. TCRAS and the community have given me so much joy and I want to continue to give back to TCRAS in a positive, ‘small but mighty’ way. The precious animals that walk through the shelter doors deserve a place to feel loved and cared for.
“The executive directors before me have done an amazing job in our mission to ‘forever improve the lives of animals in our community,’ and I am looking forward to doing the same.”
Additionally, Jodi Waters’ job as director of development has been expanded, and Amy Elmont’s role has been updated to the organization’s director of marketing and public relations.
Davis, said, “TCRAS has been blessed and enriched for many years to have these two wonderful ladies — Amy Elmont and Jodi Waters — as part of our team. They bring a lot of positive thoughts and energy, beauty, compassion and dedication to our shelter. We are looking forward to continuing working with them on the future of TCRAS and the care of the animals. I’m very proud of them.”
Waters began working at TCRAS in 2014 as the part-time volunteer coordinator. In 2016, she transitioned into the director of development role, with the addition of grant writing, development of programs to enrich shelter guests’ lives and services to the community. Waters will add special events fundraising and cultivating relationships with shelter supporters to her list of TCRAS duties.
“TCRAS is a special place with an amazing staff and volunteers that work tirelessly to ensure that our guests experience the five freedoms while in our care. We love our guests as our own, until their next chapter unfolds,” Waters said. “Come and visit our small but mighty shelter; the personalized adoption experience you will have at TCRAS is like no other. We are in the business of fostering hope and new beginnings.”
Elmont started volunteering at TCRAS in early 2016 and transitioned to public relations director in May 2016. Last month, her duties expanded to include director of marketing as well. Elmont will oversee TCRAS’ Mayor of Divide campaign and expand the marketing efforts of the shelter.
Elmont said, “The people that work and volunteer at the shelter are so wonderful, and they have the biggest hearts and strongest spirits! It is such a blessing to be able to work with a group of people who care so much for the animals in our community. They inspire me every day.”
Teller County Regional Animal Shelter is located at 308 Weaverville Road in Divide. Contact them at 719-686-7707 or visit them online at tcrascolorado.org.
GREATER WOODLAND PARK CHAMBER OF COMMERCE SEEKS AUCTION DONATIONS
The Greater Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce is seeking donations of products, services and gifts for its silent auction event at the 53rd annual Chamber Dinner, Awards and Silent Auction scheduled for March 20.
Auction donations made by community businesses, organizations and residents serves as a source of support for the Chamber and provides the opportunity to promote local businesses and organizations to 350-plus dinner guests.
The Chamber can assist donors in formulating a package, product, service or item. Interested donors should contact Scott Leas at 719-687-9885 or via email at sleas@gwpcc.biz. Anyone at the Chamber can assist.
The Chamber can arrange for donations to be picked up, or donors may drop donations by the Chamber office by March 6.
— Compiled by Breeanna Jent