At issue is the 1099 tax form sent to recipients of the Coronavirus Relief Funds administered by the city of Woodland Park. Is it a tempest in a teapot? Or is it a big deal?
Each recipient was issued the form “1099-NEC,” non-employee compensation, which requires them to pay three forms of taxes: Social Security, Medicare and income.
According to Eva Putnam, who owns All Tax Solutions, Ltd. in Crystola, the “NEC” designation is incorrect.
Putnam argues that there was no work involved in the transaction, therefore, recipients would not be taxed for Social Security or Medicare.
As an example, Putnam cites one of her business clients who received a $10,000 grant from the CVRF. If Putnam hadn’t intervened, the client would be taxed an extra $750 for the Social Security and Medicare taxes.
“I have a way around it but my concern is for other people who do their own taxes,” she said. “These people are paying employment taxes they are not supposed to.”
The form should be the “1099-MISC” (miscellaneous), a designation that does not involve work but is instead a grant that only requires taxes on the income, Putnam said.
But the city stands by its 1099-NEC form. “We don’t believe it was a mistake,” said Michael Lawson, Woodland Park’s acting city manager. “We talked to our financial experts and attorneys who agree with the form we sent.”
The city, which separated its relief fund program from the one in Teller County, issued $417,000 to 36 businesses.
Lawson acknowledged that the guidelines for the CVRF were not clear. “This money just shot right out of the gate,” he said. “Hopefully, for the next round, the state will take a little time.”
Part of the federal CARES Act, the funds were passed through the Colorado Department of Local Affairs to the city of Woodland Park.
Teller County administrator Sheryl Decker said the 1099 forms were varied depending upon the recipient. “We feel we sent the correct forms,” she said.
Recipients split the county’s share of CARES money, $1.4 million.
In the city of Pueblo, 468 business and nonprofits split $5.8 million from the CARES money. According to Mayor Nick Gradisar, each recipient received the 1099-MISC form, which does not require the employment taxes.
Down the pass, 864 businesses and nonprofits split $13 million from the El Paso Regional Business Relief Fund. They, too, were sent the 1099-NEC form. However, according to county spokesperson Ryan Parsell, each will received a corrected form, the 1099-G.
There is no difference between the “G” form and the “MISC” forms; both, according to Parsell, require the payment of taxes on income.
A statement on the IRS website confirms: “The receipt of a government grant by a business generally is not excluded from the business gross income under the Code and therefore is taxable.”
Like Lawson, Parsell laments the speed of the CARES relief funds. “The commissioners got that money and it went out the door fairly quickly, “ he said.
However, Parsell said, when it’s all said and done, the forms are no big deal, if the recipients are aware of the tax implications.
“If you receive a 1099 that you believe has been issued incorrectly, you should always go back to the issuer and explain why you believe it has been issued incorrectly and ask for a correction,” said Samantha Kelley, Certified Public Accountant with Kelley and Chulick in Woodland Park.
Kelley agrees with Putnam that the tax accountant can correct the form. “If they are unable or unwilling to correct the 1099, you can still report the income correctly on your tax return, even if it is contradictory to the 1099 you received,” Kelley said. “I don’t suggest trying to correct these types of issues on your tax return without the help of an expert.”
Putnam lays the blame on government. ‘The taxation of this CVRF grant has not been clear, starting with Congress, then the IRS and, lastly, the Colorado government,” she said. “A lesson should be learned and applied to a new batch of grants that are becoming available.”