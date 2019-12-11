After receiving mixed signals from the Downtown Development Authority for the proposed Tava House restaurant/event center/sports bar, the developers Derek Waggoner and Mark Weaver are in limbo on the project.
Weaver offered an update at the Dec. 3 DDA meeting on the project designed for Lot 2 in Woodland Station. In what could be stumbling block, the DDA recently installed a donated cog railway car on a portion of Lot 2.
Weaver asked for a correction on the minutes of the Oct. 29 meeting which appeared to suggest that he was in favor of the placement of the car. “So, as an interested party in one of the parcels that you’re discussing about this location, we would also hold up our hand and say, ‘Hey, let’s talk about that in terms of the location,’” he said.
Nonetheless, the developers tweaked the project’s blueprints to accommodate the car. The tweaks include moving the building 40 feet down from Bergstrom Park to allow for more green space while decreasing the elevation level.
“And we still have the landscaped open space and maybe some kind of retail on the site plan,” Weaver said.
The board expressed concern about the height of the building and the potential for blocking the view of Pikes Peak. Merry Jo Larsen, DDA chair, requested a visual as an addition to the renderings provided.
Jerry Good questioned why the blueprints included open space. “Why do you need open space? Why don’t you just build Tava House and get on with it?” he said.
Weaver replied, “We’re very protective of what goes in around us and how it fits with the theme of the building,” adding that any potential development would be based on market demand. “We’re holding it in the plans — if it’s not going to be retail it will just be open space.”
Good persisted. “Lot 2 is not necessarily for sale; sites on Lot 2 might be for sale. With the Tava House and the Williams’ project going in, it’s going to grow by leaps and bounds,” he said.
Good was referring to development plans, which have not been made public, to be presented at a future date by George Christian and Mike Williams. “Who’s to say you won’t come in later and throw apartment buildings, or something on it? I’m excited about the Tava House, but not about just giving the land away,” Good said.
But there may be a glitch. “I’m not sure we really have the rights to sell that land,” said Tanner Coy, the treasurer. “The developers (Weaver and Waggoner) are seeking to purchase the land with some additional land for speculation, so we may need to talk to our attorney.”
In the meantime, the DDA approved expenditures of $3,000 for NES Landscape Architects to draw up a site plan, with the hope that developers would share the cost. “It’s an exciting project; we just need to make it work,” Larsen said.
After the meeting, Arden Weatherford, who last year won a lawsuit against the DDA for breach of contract for beer garden he proposed for Woodland Station in 2013, commented. “The DDA already has a plan drawn up by NES for Lot 2. They approved the plan, then the DDA defaulted on the contract to implement it,” he said.
Weatherford said he is skeptical that the board will approve the Tava House. “I don’t think the community’s desire to have a pedestrian-friendly neighborhood has changed. Nor do I think the DDA’s desire to keep the property from being developed has changed,” he said. “The fact that the DDA put that cog rail car right in the middle of the proposed Tava building after the developers expressed their desire to place it elsewhere, combined with Jerry Good’s comments, tells me that.”
To the question of timing, Weaver replied that if the project receives all the necessary approvals, the construction should begin by this summer for an opening of March 2021. “If we can’t start construction by summer, it puts us out another year,” he said.