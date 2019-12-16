After months of negotiations with the Woodland Park Downtown Development Authority, Derek Waggoner and Mark Weaver withdrew their application to build the Tava House restaurant on Lot 2 in Woodland Station.
“The timing just wasn’t working out,” said Waggoner. “The DDA couldn’t meet our timelines.”
However, Waggoner and Weaver moved quickly to secure three acres on Paradise Circle at the east entrance of Woodland Park, behind Natural Grocers. “We’re now under contract,” Waggoner said. “There’s a phenomenal view of Pikes Peak and the mountains.”
With the new location, the developers lose out on the benefit of tax-increment financing. On the other hand, the move gives the city of Woodland Park the entire sales-tax base.
Waggoner bought the property from an investor group and expects to close on it March 6. “We’re in the due diligence phase,” he said. Entry to the restaurant will be from Paradise Circle or U.S. 24.
With new design plans by Echo Architects, Waggoner has proposed adding a greenhouse that will enable farm-to-table dining. The project will still include Chef Victor Matthews, of Black Bear fame in Green Mountain Falls, along with his Paragon Culinary School.
“We’re not upset. The DDA is trying to juggle all these pieces to fit together,” Waggoner said. “They’re trying to be good stewards. If we hadn’t had to go through all the layers, we might not have found this other site. But timing is everything and it just wasn’t there.”
Waggoner expects to open the Tava House in the spring of 2021, with a groundbreaking in the spring of 2020.
Noel Sawyer, city councilman and liaison to the DDA, blamed the timing on the developers’ withdrawal. “We have to set up parcels, get approval from Colorado Department of Transportation along with selling the land,” he said. “There’s just a lot of red tape to deal with.
“Yes, I am disappointed; I think the Tava House would have been an asset to downtown. I am in no rush to develop Woodland Station. I think if the right developer comes along and wants to go through the red tape, they’ll understand the process.”