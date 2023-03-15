With patience and forbearance, investors in the Tava House project continue the bureaucratic slog to completion of the steakhouse/culinary school in Woodland Station.

While the investors, led by Derek Waggoner, are moving forward with traffic and environmental studies for the phased multi-use project, final approval rests with the city council.

“We have provided everything we believe that has been requested and we are ready to proceed with actually signing a contract,” said Mark Weaver, spokesperson and investor. “We hope to set a closing date between now and the end of April.”

Speaking at the March 7 meeting, Weaver reminded the board that the investors are spending tens of thousands of dollars for attorney and consultant fees, as well the cost of the traffic study.

“We have done this in good faith; we respectfully ask if we can get that contract signed,” Weaver said.

Before finalizing the details, the Downtown Development Authority, council and investors must sign a disposition and development agreement, a preliminary before the DDA turns over the property to the investors.

Jon Gemelke, recently elected board member, expressed impatience with the procedure.

“Can we just sign the contract? It’s been almost a year,” he said.

Speaking on Zoom, DDA attorney Marcus McAskin responded that the city council has the final say on the project, including whether the cash offer of $800,000 is fair value for the 6.3 acres.

DDA chair Tony Perry echoed Gemelke.

“I think we are communicating to Tava that we’re all frustrated that this project has taken so long,” he said.

In other business:

• Perry reported that the city finance director Aaron Vassalotti found a disparity between the assessor’s abstract and the treasurer’s values of property with the district, resulting a reimbursement check to the DDA for $75,883.

“Subsequently, not long after that, former treasurer (Tanner) Coy found the same issue,” Perry said, referring to the results of Coy’s CORA (Colorado Open Records Act) request.

The reimbursement amount included reduction of the treasurer’s fee of $857 from the original figure of $79,715.

• Earlier in the meeting, Coy responded to the board’s concern about missing documents from the previous board. The documents pertained to a lawsuit the DDA lost to the plaintiff, Arden Weatherford, in a ruling by Judge Gregory Limon in Sept. 2018. The issue is reported in the article titled “DDA responds to records requests, seeks missing documents,” in the Feb. 15 issue of the Courier.

“I want to be clear, that all of the records of the DDA that I had, I have made available to you,” Coy said. “Attorney-client privilege information documents were inadvertently released to you all, so the records have been turned over to the city,” Coy said.

However, Rusty Neal, the city’s liaison to the DDA, acknowledged the receipt of several thumb drives from Coy but, for some, access is denied.

“If you could just write down the instructions, I’d be happy to retract my statement that I cannot find a single correspondence between attorney and any DDA member regarding the lawsuit,” Neal said.

At this point, the conflict resulted in an impasse between the two men. Coy insisted that he had turned over all the necessary thumb drives.

“In addition, you were given access to the complete records of the board’s email accounts,” Coy said. “You have all those records.”

Clearly frustrated, Neal repeated the words of Perry earlier in the meeting.

“I just want to focus on the future, as Perry said; I do not want to revisit this.”

The DDA board meets at 7:30 a.m. April 4.