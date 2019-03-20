In a tight market when the business sector competes for labor, workforce housing is either a stumbling block or an opportunity.
In Cripple Creek, they’re seizing opportunities. In fact, there’s almost a housing frenzy as casinos are on board.
With projects in the works — not just on paper but actually shovel-ready, the movement is a go.
But there’s more to do.
For the past year, a housing task force is tackling the problem head-on. The members represent the cities of Cripple Creek and Victor, the casinos, school district, Newmont Mining Corp., builders, police, Aspen Mine Center and Pikes Peak Workforce Center, for instance.
Next up is a survey intended to highlight needs. “We want to know what people are really thinking, the reasons why they are not living here,” said Deb Downs, Victor’s city administrator.
The survey is critical to developing strategies, said Bill Gray, Cripple Creek’s planning director. “The more surveys returned the better data we’ll have for recommendations.”
But Triple Crown Casinos is ready to go, with its recent purchase of the defunct Gold Fever Inn for employee housing. “We’ve had to do a lot of renovation; there will be 11 employees moving on April 1, with another 22 on the list,” said Scott Porter, operations manager for Triple Crown. “As a casino group we’ve never really tackled housing.”
The monthly rents vary from $400 to $700, depending on the size, with utilities and trash pickup included.
Along with the former hotel, Triple Crown bought lots near the building. “Knock on wood, keep your fingers crossed, and maybe down the road we can do modular housing or condos,” Porter said.
The Wildwood Casino is also planning to put eight modular homes on Galena Avenue, beginning in the fall. “They are also looking at having six units behind the casinos for their employees. And they’re looking at building a hotel where the parking lot is.”
On a housing roll, Century Casinos is planning to build two four-plexes next to the Womack Center, according to a representative of the casinos.
The main theme behind the task force is to enhance a sense of community that includes people who keep the place running. “We need people who are essential to the community but have to live outside because of the housing issue,” said Ted Borden, executive director of the Aspen Mine Center.
To get an accurate view of the housing crisis in southern Teller County, responses to a survey are critical. “We want to get this to as many people as possible, casino and mine employees, school teachers, police,” Downs said.
Target date for survey distribution is May, with a return date in June and a report in the fall.