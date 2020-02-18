When Bob and Laurie Schleicher bought their home on Rampart Range Road three years ago they discovered a surprise. “We’re not in a fire district,” Bob Schleicher said.
Not only were the Schleichers, 78 properties and 38 neighbors at risk, but the issue was also complicated by the location of the neighborhood. While the homes and surrounding areas are in El Paso County, the neighborhood is closer to Woodland Park.
“Other neighbors have been working on getting included in Northeast Teller County Fire Protection District,” Schleicher said. “... Right now, NETCO (Northeast Teller County Fire Protection District) responds up there for nothing,” Schleicher said.
But part of the problem is there’s no official protocol. But Schleicher, who opened the successful Forest Ridge Senior Living in Woodland Park, is known for bucking the odds.
In a step-by-step-process, Schleicher eventually had three 21,000-gallon water tanks delivered and buried on his residential property and a neighbor’s to protect the water source for the city of Woodland Park.
“If a fire occurred it would come right on into Woodland Park,” he said. “And now there are 63,000 gallons of water to protect the neighborhood, the Forest Service, Woodland Park and the city’s reservoir, the Air Force Academy, Bureau of Land Management property, NETCO, Farish Recreation Area, the Boy Scout camp and Edgewood Inn.”
For Schleicher, getting the tanks required a lot of leg work and phone calls. With information provided by Northeast Teller County Fire Protection District Chief Tyler Lambert, Schleicher found three water tanks on property owned by Mallett Excavating in Woodland Park, for the first step. “I called the manufacturer of the tanks in Sterling, Frontier Fabricating, where the owner said he’d transport those tanks with a crane,” Schleicher said. “And we agreed on a price.”
And in a serendipitous occurrence, while Schleicher needed a big hole dug on two properties, Mallett Excavating wanted to get rid of the tanks.
“I put the project out for bid but the Malletts offered a substantial discount for the work,” Schleicher said. “They dug the hole — you won’t believe it. They were so detailed and ended up making it look so good.”
In addition to leaving the equipment at the site for a week, Rick Mallett donated time to do the welding. “We had to get the right fitting for the tanks so that the fire department can hook right up to it,” Schleicher said.
For Mallett, the effort was all worth it.
“We were trying to remove those tanks because we had other projects for the property,” Mallett said. “After we got the tanks up the hill we buried them.”
Other participants included IREA whose crews measured the height of 38 electrical poles. “We had to make sure we could get the tanks up to Rampart Range Road so there was enough clearance,” said Josh Liss, public affairs director for IREA. “We wanted to ensure that we do not have fires up there. We were happy to help.”
As well, Rick Bowers, who lives in Teller County, did all of the ironwork for the project, Schleicher said.
“The city agreed to participate in the cost of the water that I used to fill the tanks,” Schleicher said. “NETCO, as a training exercise, moved the water up and filled the tanks.”
Schleicher credits his neighbor, Bill Jones, for allowing the third tank to be placed on his property. “I did the whole project for $10,000, with everyone working with me,” he said. “It’s a wonder that when you do something that benefits everyone how well people want to cooperate.”
To make the site appealing, Mary Higgins, a neighbor, donated flower seed to be planted over the tanks. “Mary has beehives, so it’s a win-win,” Schleicher said.