Developer Skip Howes’ request of the Woodland Park Planning Commission for a conditional use permit for Tamarac Contractor Services in Tamarac Tech Park was tabled twice — but his third time in front of city planners, at their April 28 meeting, did the trick.
Unbeknownst to Howes, the service located at 1010 Research Drive in Tamarac Tech Park operated for more than 20 years without a necessary conditional use permit. When Woodland Park annexed the area in 1997, maps show the building was already there. Photographs taken in 2004 show there was already a contractor service business on the site. The need for a conditional use permit was triggered when Howes made a request to construct a second driveway and make other improvements.
As the meeting agenda stated, “The purpose of this conditional use permit request is to bring an existing non-conforming use into compliance. …”
The planning commission first heard Howes’ request on March 10, and asked Howes to work with planning staff to revise the conditions. The request was tabled to the April 14 meeting, but Howes and staff had more work to do, so it was tabled again.
Technical issues kept the Zoom audience from hearing the meeting’s first hour, but the sound was semi-fixed in time to hear the commission approve Howes’ request unanimously with a change to one of the conditions and an added condition.
The requested change was about fees. Planning commissioners wanted to make it clear that while current fees have been paid, there could be more fees in the future. The added condition allows for a 25-foot setback in front of a 6-foot fence.
“We’re comfortable with a 25-foot setback,” Commission Chairman Ken Hartsfield said.
Ordinarily, a site plan would be submitted with the conditional use permit request, but Planning Director Karen Schminke is calling the site plan a concept plan because the business already exists.
When the conditional use permit request goes before the Woodland Park City Council on May 19, it will be designated a “final concept site plan.”
Commissioner Lee Brown pointed out many of the conditions listed have little or nothing to do with the commission’s recommendation to approve the permit request.
“Are some of these conditions informational?” he asked.
“Yes, this way we know that everything is being done,” Schminke said.
An audience member complained about the business, but Commissioner Larry Larsen answered, “This property was already zoned service commercial before you built your homes. I understand your concerns, but this property was zoned for this use.”
At the end of the meeting, Schminke announced the city has hired a new senior planner, Chelsea Stromberg, who was previously a planner for both Pueblo and Colorado Springs.
Commissioner Al Bunge, who has been absent for the past several meetings, has resigned from the commission. Schminke said a change in Bunge’s work schedule has created timing conflicts.