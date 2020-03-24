Today there are many herds of buffalo all over North America.
Some of the largest herds are in South Dakota, Wyoming and here in Colorado. The situation was quite different a hundred years ago.
An interesting story has turned up of the last of the "wild" mountain buffalo. Back in those days, the Mountain Buffalo was thought to be larger, heavier and had darker and heavier fur on their hides than their prairie relatives. A herd of several hundred were said to roam the south slopes of Pikes Peak when the first settlers arrived in 1859.
In 1921 there were reports of a lone buffalo roaming the slopes of Pikes Peak. The last known sighting was in 1879 when three were sighted on the back of the mountain. Two of them were reported to have been killed by a rancher in the area. The heads and skins of these two, a bull and a calf, were sent to Washington, D.C. for examination. It was decided at that time that the Mountain variety was indeed the same as those on the prairie.
At that time, the prominent hotels, taverns and even railroad stations exhibited buffalo heads on their walls.
When more settlers arrived along the Front Range they found buffalo skulls scattered on the hills. The Native Americans reported that a heavy blizzard in the 1840s killed many buffalo and antelope.
The last sighting of herds in El Paso County's prairie country was in 1873, when a lone wanderer was killed, just south of Fountain. A rancher spotted the animal and gave chase. The bull turned and charged the rider, knocking him from his horse. W.W. Perkins, the rider, manage to aim his rifle at the bull and shoot. It dropped dead within a few feet of him.
The animal spotted in 1921 seems to have eluded hunters. Reports of its sighting continued to make news through the winter from the Arkansas River as far north as the Yampa. The reports stopped in the spring.
The Ute Indians hunted buffalo in the hills along the Front Range south of present-day Cañon City. It seems the animals moved into this area in the fall, and small herds could be found in these hills on down into New Mexico. This ended as more settlers arrived, moving both the Native Americans and the buffalo to other areas.
Today herds of buffalo can be seen in South Park, where they are raised commercially. A few of them have found their way to Pikes Peak, too!
E.M. “Mel” McFarland is an artist, historian and railroad enthusiast. He is a Pikes Peak region native and has written a handful of books and guides highlighting the area’s rich history. Contact Mel at mcmidland@yahoo.com.