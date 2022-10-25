When I became a CPW wildlife officer in January 2018, I never imagined all the types of calls that would send me back-and-forth across the Pikes Peak region in my patrol truck. They range from common issues such as complaints about neighbors feeding deer or injured raptors needing rescued.
But there are some strange calls, too. And a few have been highlights of my young career.
Here are some of my favorite or craziest calls:
Deer calls:
1) I received a call about a large buck stuck in a window well. When I arrived, I found the buck frantically trying to climb out of the six-foot-deep well. My only option was to immobilize it so it could be hauled out. Sounds simple, right? But the position of the buck in the well made it a very difficult shot, given the extreme angle.
To safely dart the buck, I needed to aim for its large muscle groups such as the shoulders or thighs. That meant I had to climb a ladder with my dart gun to be able to get a dart in the shoulder.
Once the buck was immobilized, I had to figure out how to get him out of there. I certainly couldn’t hoist the 200-pound deer by hand!
The backyard of the home was inaccessible by my truck, making my winch useless. Ultimately, the homeowners and I ended up removing the window screen, pulling the tranquilized buck into the basement and carrying it through the basement and out a sliding-glass door.
But the ordeal wasn’t over once we were back outside. As I was trying to administer the reversal drugs to revive the buck, another large buck arrived and tried to fight the immobilized buck. It was rutting season, and this buck was willing to fight even a downed buck!
Twice I had to chase the rival buck away with my Taser in order to safely revive the sleeping buck.
2) As a new officer, a week-old, sick fawn taught me a couple important lessons about always securing animals I was transporting.
My education came in the middle of the night after a resident of Teller County found a tiny fawn in the middle of a road. It was barely alive.
I responded and found the fawn could barely hold its head up and was hardly breathing. The outlook for the fawn didn’t appear to be good, but I was determined to try and transport it to a rehabber who might be able to save it. However, when I looked in my truck I realized I didn’t have a kennel. Oops. Rookie mistake. That was my first lesson: always carry a kennel.
The fawn was so weak that I made the decision to just put it on my passenger floorboard so I could transport it. But as I was driving down U.S. Highway 24 at midnight I suddenly found myself with a small deer flying at me in the dark.
Miraculously, the fawn had been revived by the warmth of my truck, regained its energy and was now jumping around the cab of my truck. Just imagine the scare I had when I saw it big eyes and ears, jumping at me in the dark!
Bear calls:
1) Bears keep CPW wildlife officers busy in spring, summer and fall. But they are supposed to take a long winter’s nap before re-emerging in the spring. So I was surprised one January to get a call about a dog that needed to be rescued from a bear. Bear sightings in January are not completely unusual. But a dog needing to be rescued from a bear was a new one for me.
I arrived to find the dog had gotten stuck under a porch and fallen into a window well ... beneath a sleeping bear. It turned out a bear had crawled under the porch for the winter. (It’s fairly common for bears to den under porches and decks.)
Another CPW officer and I responded and decided the easiest solution was to pull the dog into the house, as I had done with the buck deer. But just as we were opening up the window to grab the dog, the bear started to wake up. It rolled over and peered down the window well.
We yelled at the bear, which startled it enough to give us time to grab the dog and close the window. What a lucky day for the dog.
2) Not all of my bear encounters have ended so peacefully. This incident was quite sad and I still dream about this bear some nights.
It was an early spring snowstorm when I responded to a call about an abandoned bear cub and found a tiny bear curled up under a tree, hypothermic and near death.
This bear was so small that it easily fit into a small kennel. (I had learned my lesson about kennels.)
Back at the office, I consulted with our state veterinarian and was directed to give it fluids and wrap it up in blankets for warmth before transporting it to the rehabber.
Normally, we try to be as hands-off as possible, so bottle feeding the tiniest bear, wrapped up in blankets while holding it on my lap was quite unusual.
As I bottle-fed the bear, I studied it and realized its face and paws seemed large for a cub. The food and heat somewhat revived the bear and I transported it to a rehabber who delivered some shocking news: It wasn’t a cub at all. It was a yearling that was so emaciated that it was only 11 pounds.
A yearling bear should weigh 60 to 100 pounds. It had been starving for months. This was heartbreaking to me. And my sadness deepened in the morning when I learned the little bear had died overnight.
The thought of that bear has haunted me. Why had it starved over winter? Why couldn’t we save it? As someone who has devoted her life to conserving wildlife, this little bear’s death was very troubling.
Looking back, I consider it a privilege to have held that bear in my lap, fed it and comforted it in its final hours.
3) I once responded to a presumably drunk bear that ate fermented apples. This is just one reason to pick up fallen fruit! This bear was huge, at least 400 pounds. To add the chaos, we had to immobilize it to relocate it and it went down behind thick shrubs. Imagine being us officers and having to crawl through bushes to check if a bear, let alone a drunk bear, is fully immobilized to safely move!
Other calls:
1) Want to know the best call that I’ve ever been on? It was rescuing one of North America’s rarest mammals, a black-footed ferret, from someone’s garage!
A fellow officer and I happened to be in Pueblo when a call came in about a homeowner reporting a black-footed ferret in his garage.
My immediate thought? No way! I couldn’t believe it. Black-footed ferrets were believed extinct until Sept. 26, 1981, when a small colony was discovered on Lucille and John Hogg’s ranch in Meeteetse, Wyoming. Now CPW works with a federal breeding program to reintroduce them in prairie dog colonies across the state.
When I opened a text message with pictures of the animal in the garage, my jaw dropped. Sure enough it was a black-footed ferret!
The homeowner had trapped it in a box after it ran around the garage for hours. My colleague and I quickly responded and picked it up. After consulting with U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service experts, we released the black-footed ferret to a nearby prairie dog colony, where CPW has released dozens of ferrets.
In fact, I have participated in the formal release of black-footed ferrets into the wild before. But relocating the garage ferret back into the wild was quite an honor.
2) In the office, I’m known for loving to go on any type of bird call. I’m especially fond of rescuing great blue herons. One day, there was a juvenile one that was trapped in a shed! It was an easy rescue, but quite puzzling how it got in there.
3) This is the top of my absurd calls. It was 2:30 a.m. when dispatch woke me to tell me that a skunk sprayed a dog and it was requested that I drive the owner and the dog to the emergency vet so the dog could get a bath. Thankfully, that is not in my job duties and I could go back to sleep.
These are just a few examples of what makes my job so interesting. I never know what the day (or night) will bring!
As always, if you’ve got a question, problem or column idea, please call me at 719-227-5287. I might even answer your question in a future installment of “Wildlife Matters.”
Cassidy English is a District Wildlife Manager for Colorado Parks and Wildlife.