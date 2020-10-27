I wonder what those trips might have been like for those working on a railroad a hundred years ago. I once wrote a column about what it was like to ride on the old trains, but this time, thinking about what I have said, let's see how the trip to Cripple Creek went back then as a train ride.
There were, on a regular basis, up to eight trains a day between Colorado Springs and Cripple Creek up Ute Pass at the peak. In the winter, it slowed down to four, and sometimes only two. The most popular train left at just before noon at the Santa Fe station in Colorado Springs. It stopped at Colorado City and Manitou before getting to Cascade, where it stopped for 20 minutes as a meal stop. Yes, and the time to get here was almost two hours! People riding the trains, before 1908, either brought their own food, did not eat, or could use the Eating House at Cascade. But they had to be careful not to miss the train! The train stopped again at Green Mountain Falls and Woodland Park before Divide. This also took another hour or so!
At Divide, part of the train was taken off, as most of the train continued to Leadville and Grand Junction. The Midland Terminal let the Colorado Midland handle their passenger trains. After 1918, the Terminal took over using the Colorado Midland’s old cars. It was almost 5 o’clock before the train left Divide, going through Gillette, Cameron, Independence and pausing before backing into Victor. At almost 7 p.m., the train then continued on to Cripple Creek. By 8 p.m., the train was finally at the depot at Cripple Creek.
And the only stop for food was Cascade, unless you grabbed something while they were doing their switching work at Divide!
After a couple hours the train retraced its steps back to Divide. As the train waited at Divide, a train was coming from Leadville and the west. This train had left Grand Junction at the same time as this train had left Colorado Springs! When it got to Divide, they put the cars from Cripple Creek on and the trip down Ute Pass started, but with no meal stop at Cascade, as it was about 3 in the morning. Almost all the passengers would be sleeping in their seats. A few may have paid the extra dollar to ride in the Pullman sleeping car. There was even a Cripple Creek Sleeper!
The train hit Colorado Springs, and some of the passengers went on to Denver, Pueblo and other destinations on other trains. Crews cleaned the cars and made them ready for yet another trip to Cripple Creek. The trip to the big city was an all day ride (or all night!)
E.M. “Mel” McFarland is an artist, historian and railroad enthusiast. He is a Pikes Peak region native and has written a handful of books and guides highlighting the area’s rich history. Contact Mel at mcmidland@yahoo.com.