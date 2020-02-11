By MICHELLE KARAS
Here’s something I keep in mind when planning each week’s Pikes Peak Courier: This is your newspaper. Our aim is to reflect on what’s going on in your community.
I think the Pikes Peak Newspapers team does a great job of putting engaging local content in these pages every week, but it helps to check in with the audience from time to time.
In the latter half of December, we conducted a survey to gather information about what content Courier readers would like to see more and less of. Our objective was to determine whether we’re providing the “right” content, according to you, and create a plan for the paper’s future based on your feedback.
The survey was emailed to more than 4,500 people who already get delivery of The Courier in the following ZIP codes: 80829, 80909, 80813, 80814, 80816, 80819, 80826, 80827, 80860, 80863 and 80866.
We also put links on our Facebook and Twitter accounts and in these pages via ads and this column to catch responses from others who read The Courier.
A similar survey was sent to readers of the other PPN weeklies, The Tribune, Cheyenne Edition and Woodmen Edition.
The Courier survey response rate was 6.1%, or 278 people. The majority of those who responded spent about five minutes with the survey, with the added incentive that completing it entered them a chance to win a $250 or $50 King Soopers gift card.
For this survey, 2.2% — or 6 respondents — live in Western El Paso County 3.2% — or 9 respondents — live in Cripple Creek; 0.7% — or 2 respondents — live in Victor; 25.5% — or 71 respondents — live in Florissant; and 55.4% — or 154 respondents — live in Woodland Park. There were 36 surveys completed by people who live outside the target ZIP codes.
Here’s what we learned about you from our survey:
• 44.9% of respondents were age 65 or older.
• 82.2% of you do not have children living at home.
• You’re extremely interested in local community news (81.3% said so).
• You are familiar with The Courier (97.9% said so; you’ve heard of us — this is good!) and The Gazette (37.1% of respondents also subscribe to our sister paper, The Gazette).
• Most of you receive the print version of The Courier in your driveway each week (69%).
• The kind of news you’re most interested in reading: arts and entertainment, “good” news/local features, outdoors news and crime reporting.
• The kind of news you’re less interested in: education, high school sports and school news (not a surprise, since most of you don’t have kids at home).
• You’re more inclined to read The Courier in print, but those of you who do read news online get it from The Courier website or Gazette website.
• If you follow our social media, you’re more engaged with The Courier Facebook page than Twitter (@newspikespeak).
• 103 Courier survey respondents were eager to provide additional comments.
It’s nothing short of amazing to get this much feedback all at once. Not all of the comments were positive, but all of them helped me to better understand what you want.
Here’s a selection of your comments:
• “Focus more on events in Teller County and not necessarily on Colorado Springs. A regular schedule of events with school & city in a date/time format would be great. Currently difficult to see the upcoming schedules for athletic events.”
• “I appreciate Michelle’s openness and editor columns. I’d like to see more balanced political coverage (not so Republican and assuming all readers are Republican), perhaps a point/counterpoint columnists, especially on local and state issues (stay out of national politics except as issue-based).”
• “My biggest concern is the blatant bias in editorials. Either the people I know are atypical, they are less vocal, or they are suppressed. Further, the Editor (yes you, Ms. Karas) are a “fail” when making coherent, non-fallic points in your “From the Editor” comments.”
• “We are seasonal residents and might like to be informed through the Pikes Peak Courier. We have been coming to Woodland Park from Texas for many years.”
• “I enjoy the Courier and like the news and stories about the local area and the people who live here.”
• “I think you have a good balance except for maybe too much on kids sports.”
• “Thank you for service to the community. Please continue your coverage of news in and around Cripple Creek.”
• “It would be nice if stupid mistakes (spelling, grammar, photos...) were caught before going to print.”
• “Would like more local Teller County news and less regional news.”
• “Have always loved our small community newspaper that includes not just what happens up here; but highlights our neighbors and their achievements without sensationalizing everything. Brings a sense of closer community ties to us. Pat Hill is an amazing reporter for our area.”
• “I’ve found that the letters to the editor have been extremely liberal and political left-leaning. I also would like more information concerning state government articles.”
• “I loved getting the Gazette delivered, but not possible in Cripple Creek! Reading online is OK. We think you lean a little too far to the right!”
• “We’ve been subscribers since we moved to Woodland Park in 1981. We enjoy the ‘hometown’ feel of the paper.”
• “Submitted citizen editorials are generally so poorly thought through they should not be printed. I skip over that section now.”
• “I miss the great crossword puzzles from a few years ago.”
• “Please don’t change a thing.”
Thank you to those of you who completed the survey and who sent comments to me directly. We did it at the busiest time of year for many people because we wanted to get some results before the end of 2019.
I personally appreciate all of your comments (pro and con). They are invaluable.
My takeaways?
1. The survey comments confirmed my belief that Courier readers have very strong opinions. I’ve never been accused of being biased toward one political party in my 21 years in journalism.
2. Some of you think the paper is too liberal while others think the paper is too conservative. Some think the editorial pages are one or the other. We’re trying to get it just right. The goal is to provide unbiased coverage. Please note that opinion columns do show bias. News articles should not.
3. You really like coverage or your local community and don’t like so much regional, state or national or international news articles or editorials.
4. You’d like to see more coverage of Cripple Creek. I’m working on finding a regular writer in that area.
5. You don’t want the print edition to stop (it’s not our intention to stop print delivery — we just wanted to know if you like it and read it).
6. You really like grocery ads, local events listings, neighborhood news, restaurant news, entertainment news and looking at real estate sales and crime listings.
7. Some of you have issues with delivery. If this is the case, send me an email with your address and I’ll forward your request to our circulation department. Or, call our circulation folks directly at 1-866-632-6397.
8. You don’t use the website or may not know we have one (it launched just a year ago). Access all four Pikes Peak Newspapers for free (no paywall) at pikespeaknewspapers.com.
Now, what are we going to do with the information you gave us?
We’re looking to redesign all four weekly Pikes Peak Newspapers, including The Courier, this spring. We want to reorganize the content to make it more reader-friendly, provide an updated design, and give you more of the news you’ve asked for.
We’ll let you know when we’re going to make changes. We think you’ll like the “new” Courier. We want it to reflect more of what you want to see, and less of what you don’t.
And don’t worry, we have no plans to discontinue the print Courier.
Thank you for reading The Courier. We couldn’t do it without you!
Michelle Karas has called the Pikes Peak region home for more than four years. She has been editor of Pikes Peak Newspapers since June. Contact Michelle with column or story ideas, feedback and letters to the editor at michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com.