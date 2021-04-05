Many people over the years have written “Symphony Above the Clouds – Gates Open at 5” on their calendars for July 5. This is the day the Ute Pass Symphony Guild provides a free symphonic concert in Woodland Park. The Concert is outdoors, at night, on the middle school’s athletic field. There are howitzer cannons exploding, fireworks and a family celebration under the stately Pikes Peak. It is a time when youth run around with friends, adults share picnics and music fills the air.
The content for the event changes every year. The Ute Pass Symphony Guild plans for 12 months to make those changes. The last few years have been challenging. The entire concert was canceled in 2018 because of rain. In 2019, Rain came after Cari Dell played and caused the philharmonic orchestra to cancel. The COVID virus canceled the 2020 event.
We continue to pivot, as we all do, with the challenges we face. I ask you to work with me for one more twist in 2021 because the activities for July 5 are being determined.
You may have heard about the Colorado Springs Philharmonic having challenging times. This means we have our thinking caps on for how the annual concert looks in 2021. You can reach me at 719-822-1157 with your ideas. I am the Publicity Chair & Secretary of the Guild.
We plan on having a tent at the Old Fashioned 4th of July Celebration at Memorial Park. Please, stop by and see us. We’ll have the details for what’s happening the following day. We’ll also sell T-shirts, as we do each year. You can also stay up to date with what’s happening through our website, SymphonyAboveTheClouds.org.
On April 24, we’ll have a special sale to raise money for the Guild. It’s an online “garage sale” and you’re invited to participate. For details: text one word — SALE — to 833-763-0494. Donations of items are accepted, and we welcome your participation in the sale itself. You can also help by spreading the word.
It’s always rewarding to see the enjoyment folks and children experience, both at the concert on July 5 and the children’s concert in April. The children’s concert is when all 4th graders are transported to see an actual live concert. Everything we do happens because our community contributes. We have an all-volunteer board of directors, and we invite people to be involved on committees.
The Symphony Above the Clouds is a real signature event in Teller County. The concert is the reward for when people gladly give and support the guild. It is for the enjoyment of youth visiting with friends, adults planning picnics and music filling the night sky above Woodland Park. This 40-year tradition continues!
Kellie Case is a member of Woodland Park City Council. She is the Director of Marketing and Partnership for the Tweeds Holiday Home Tour. She owns Case Consulting LLC and is a Real Estate Professional with Keller Williams Clients’ Choice.
To be part of the Teller Gives Back column for 2021, please connect with Gayle Gross at iwantto@soarwithnetworkfundraising.org or call 719-233-9902.