As part of his training, Rèmi Bonnet slept in an altitude tent set at 3,000 meters, or just under 10,000 feet, at home in Switzerland in preparation to defend the Pikes Peak Ascent crown he won in 2022.

But what gave him an extra edge might have been some vanilla ice cream.

Two days prior to Saturday’s race, the Swiss runner visited Colorado Custard Company in Manitou Springs, an ice cream shop owned by Matt Carpenter, the runner who in 1993 set a record for the fastest finish at the Pikes Peak Ascent — the 13.3-mile race from Manitou Springs, up Barr Trail, to the Pikes Peak Summit at 14,115 feet.

Carpenter urged 28-year-old Bonnet to not just go for the win this year, but to aim for his 30-year record of two hours, one minute and six seconds.

“We went like two days ago to eat ice cream to the shop and (Matt) recognized me and he said to me this year is for me and I have to not go for the win, but for the record,” Bonnet said. “It was extra motivation for me that he thinks that I can do it. So I was thinking during the race that I really can do it and I looked at my watch at the last three miles and I saw that it was possible. So I really dug in hard and it was enough to get the record.”

Bonnet crossed the finish line Saturday with a time of 2:00:20, making history in front of jubilant, awestruck spectators at the summit of America’s Mountain.

Between customers on a busy day at the shop, Carpenter took time to speak on Bonnet’s accomplishment, praising him for his “hyper dedication” while noting the improvements he made over the past year in order to do what some believed could not be done.

“It’s awesome! I always told anybody that would ask, the record would be broken,” Carpenter said. “People said it was impossible. ... It takes somebody like Rèmi.”

Bonnet won $3,000 for the win and another $2,000 for breaking the record according to the Pikes Peak Ascent web site. First place for men and women receive lifetime complimentary entry into either the Ascent or its sister race the Pikes Peak Marathon, during which runners make the Ascent and run back down. Originally established in 1956, this year’s marathon will take place Sunday. The two events used to be held on the same day but in the 1980s the Ascent became its own event.

The top 10 male and female finishers receive cash prizes while second through fifth place on both sides receive complimentary entry into either race. Saturday’s top female Sophia Laukli of Salt Lake City finished 39th overall with a time of 2:35:54.

The joy Carpenter had at seeing Bonnet succeed was common Saturday amongst race participants who shared stories of what they saw on the trail, recalled moments from finishes at other events and shared words of encouragement and praise for their fellow runners whether they improved or regressed from their times a year ago.

Seth DeMoor, out of Lakewood, enjoys it so much he’ll get to experience it again Sunday for the Pikes Peak Marathon, after placing fourth in the Ascent.

“I love the mountains, grew up in Buena Vista. So I’m an altitude guy so I love racing fast above tree line. I knew the race would come back, it went out pretty fast. I was probably in 20th place at mile four and just was patient all day,” he said. “I just love the mountains, love the racing and competing with everybody and competing with my brother today, Joseph (Gray), so it was fun.”

DeMoor got to enjoy the moment with his three oldest children, who were his motivation through the final two grueling miles near the summit.

“That’s why I do it. I do it for the kids. ... I was thinking about them the whole race, but those last two miles, they were everything getting me up the mountain,” he said.

Perhaps watching their father compete will inspire one, a couple or all of DeMoor’s children to participate when they turn 16, the age of eligibility.

That was the case for Cheyenne Mountain’s Katie Sena, who participated in the Ascent for the first time last year.

“I lived in Colorado for 10 years now and when I was nine or 10 we hiked Pikes Peak for the first time. And I just fell in love with the mountain and we’ve been hiking it every year since then,” she said.

After hiking, Sena took up running and entered the race to push herself. In 2022, she finished with a time of 5:09:52. This year she returned as one of the youngest runners to compete, improving upon her time by 20 minutes clocking in at 4:49:02, a mark which won the female 15-19 age group.

Sena said she’s not the best at consistent training. But at 17 years old, she is likely doing more than most her age. Every weekend, Sena says she will either drive to the summit and run down a couple miles and back up, or start at the bottom, run to Barr Camp and back. During the week, she cross trains trying to get in a least one run and two mountain bike rides.

A member of the Cheyenne Mountain Red-Tailed Hawks mountain biking team, Sena was ecstatic about her finish. Perhaps in 2024, she’ll make the ascent even faster.

That’s Bonnet’s goal for next year, to shave off at least 21 seconds for a sub-2-hour finish, breaking another record and continuing leave his mark on a historic event held at a historic location.