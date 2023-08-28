The Swiss Chalet restaurant and adjacent house are under contract as of July 27.

“We are working through inspections of both properties,” said Kellie Case, broker with Keller Williams Clients’ Choice Realty who, with Connie Sims and commercial broker Charlie Triplett, co-listed both properties on 2.21 acres in Woodland Park. “They cannot be sold separately at this time.”

The buyers live in Colorado Springs where they own several restaurants in the city.

“They are experienced successful restaurateurs,” Case said. “We spent quite a bit of time cleaning and getting the places ready for inspection.”

According to Case, the listing price was $1.79 million but had been reduced to $1.5 million when the properties went under contract.

The restaurant, “The Swiss,” has a history in Woodland Park when the late Neil Levy and his wife, Paula, bought the properties in 1999. “The Swiss” was the place to see and be seen. After Levy’s death Aug. 1, 2020, the Levy family sold the restaurant to Roberto and Elizabeth Calcagno.

With great fanfare, Roberto Calcagno re-opened “the Swiss” in April only to close the restaurant in June.

The closing of the latest sale is scheduled for Oct. 18.