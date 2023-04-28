A story of honor and tenderness, of family and responsibility, the sale of the Swiss Chalet restaurant in Woodland Park is tinged with sorrow countered by resolve.

Last week, when Roberto Calcagno announced on social media that the “Swiss” and the adjacent home were for sale, shock waves reverberated throughout the community. After all, he had only owned the restaurant, a Woodland Park institution, for three months.

Calcagno purchased the restaurant from the Levy family, Paula and her sons, Max, Sam and Lou. Until his death in August 2021, Neil Levy, husband and father, was the face of the restaurant, known for its cuisine as much as for his role in the community.

In just three months, Calcagno had built a following while retaining loyal customers. With a European flare to the new menu, the “Swiss" continued to attract diners, local and regional. As the restaurant’s new owner/chef, Calcagno was instilling his culinary imprint on the region’s dining scene.

Along the way, however, Calcagno’s mother had trouble adapting to the high altitude of the region, when the family lived in Colorado Springs and currently in Woodland Park. Gradually, his mother’s suffering worsened with symptoms of asthma, compounded by a lack of oxygen that attacked the thyroid.

“Every day she was getting worse. I took her to medical offices in Colorado Springs, paid for all of it out of my own pocket,” he said. “My dad is very strong, maybe a bit of high blood pressure, but nothing significant. He’s fine, goes fishing.”

A trip in March to celebrate Maria’s 80th birthday in their hometown, Savona, Italy, foretold the sale of the restaurant.

“My mother wanted to go back home to say goodbye to her friends, because she thought she could die ‘tomorrow,’” he said. “The humidity made a huge difference. She was a completely different person, walking everywhere,” he said, adding that Savona is a coastal city.

“So, I said ‘this is it.’”

As well, Roberto’s wife, Liz, whom he met after he and his parents arrived in America, had never been to the coast of Italy.

“She saw my hometown, fell in love with it,” he said.

The Calcagnos share a familial bond powered by respect and reverence. They live together in the home adjacent to the restaurant: Roberto, Liz and their three children, 11, 5, and 1, along with his parents, Maria and Sandro.

“As much as I love it here, and people love me; to me, there was no choice. Family always comes first,” he said. “This was my dream, but I cannot see my mom sick.”

Calcagno was speaking at the Woodland Park office of Keller Williams Clients’ Choice Realty, with broker Kellie Case who, with Connie Sims and commercial broker, Charlie Triplett, is the listing agent.

The sale includes Calcagno’s other restaurant, Mountainara, in Gold Hill Place in Woodland Park – the business only.

In the meantime, both restaurants are open, and the family has delayed the move to Savono until the properties sell.