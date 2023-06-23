The iconic Swiss Chalet restaurant in Woodland Park has closed.

An attempt to contact the restaurant by phone was unsuccessful as the phone had been disconnected. All The Swiss Chalet social media connections have also been taken down.

“All I can say is that an employee of The Swiss Chalet texted me on the morning of the 5 (of June) letting me know that they (the employees) had received news last night from Roberto that he is closing the Chalet effective immediately,” Kirsten Bieber said in an email.

Bieber is the new owner of Mountainara Cucina Italiana, which she acquired from Roberto Calcagno. Calcagno also owns the Swiss Chalet.

She reopened the Mountainara on May 30.

“I promise not to change much,” she said in a Facebook post. “The charm of the restaurant is why I love it. Roberto’s amazing recipes are all staying. The staff is all staying. We just want to continue to show up for this community, and I want to ensure the longevity of this Woodland Park treasure that we all love.”

However, things started getting complicated for Bieber when customers started showing up with gift cards to redeem.

“I'd like to provide additional explanation on the gift cards as I have now been on the receiving end of harassment,” she said in a June 1 social media post. “The amount of money on the unredeemed gift cards was not disclosed to me by previous ownership. I was not compensated for those gift cards.”

With the change of ownership came a change in processing systems and Bieber didn’t have a way to verify gift card balances.

Last August, Calcagno opened Mountainara Cucina Italiana restaurant, 727 Gold Hill Place South, Woodland Park, to rave reviews. Then in January he jumped at the opportunity to purchase The Swiss Chalet Restaurant, 19263 E. U.S. 24, Woodland Park.

He freshened up the interior of the eatery and expanded the menu to include dishes from other European cuisines. In May, he announced on Facebook he was putting both restaurants up for sale and moving his family back to Italy.

“We are selling the restaurants because my mother is struggling significantly with ongoing health issues associated with the climate and elevation here, and as a family we find they need to return to Italy, at sea level, where she can have more time with us and her grandchildren,” he said in the post. “This is a VERY HARD decision for us and compassion would be helpful.”