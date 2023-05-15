In its first year, the Woodland Park boys swim team not only went to the state championship meet, the Panthers finished in 24th place.

Levi Kruper-Peck, finished 14th in the 100-meter butterfly (55.83) and 15th in the 200 freestyle (1:53.13) to account for all of the team’s 17 points at the meet, which was held at the Veterans Memorial Aquatic Center in Thornton.

The Panthers’ 200 and 400 freestyle relays each finished 20th.

Mason Johnson took 23rd in the 200 free and 30th in the 100 breaststroke. Caiden Haag took 34th in the 100 fly. Garrison Del Prete competed with the others in the relays.

“Everyone swam great,” Coach Rusty Bernstein said. “Best times for everyone.”

Despite the team being in its first year, Bernstein was expecting all the state qualifiers.

“I’m not surprised,” Bernstein, who coached three of the boys at the club level, said. “I knew based on the results they had achieved in club swimming that they would make the cut times for the state meet.”

Woodland Park can expect even bigger things in the future. Johnson is a junior and the other three state qualifiers are freshmen.

Johnson swam for Coronado as a freshman, but opted to stay at home and compete in track as a sophomore. Now, he’s doing both at the same time.

While it’s the first season for the boys program, the girls have been competing since 2018, when the Woodland Aquatic Center was built. Title IX compliance delayed the implementation of the boys program, but when girls’ wrestling was added, it opened the door for boys’ swimming.

And the boys burst through that door with an appearance at state.