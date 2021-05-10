Swifts are like a large wing with a tiny body attached. They resemble a cigar with wings and their overall body shape brings to mind a boomerang.
The White-throated Swift is the only common swift species in Teller County, and while they appear similar to swallows, they are actually more closely related to hummingbirds. Unlike swallows, swifts are never seen perching on wires and branches. Their tiny legs and feet are adapted to clinging on rocky surfaces like cliffs while using their stiff tail as a prop. Swifts typically perch at night, often spending the entire day in flight (weather permitting). They scoop up water while flying, often mate in midair and research even suggests they sleep while airborne. For a species like a duck, their habitat may be lakes and rivers and like a meadowlark they live in grasslands. Although the White-throated Swift is often found near rocky cliffs, its habitat description is highly original and can best be described as “air.”
The Chimney Swift is more of an eastern species, but they are reliably seen along the Arkansas River corridor from Pueblo County eastward. However, on a heavily overcast day I was lucky to score a rare sighting of this species in Woodland Park, a small roving flock above the Memorial Park area on July 27, 2017.
The White-throated Swift begins to appear in early April and tends to leave our area by late September. Their black sparrow-sized body has a contrasting white throat and belly and their stiff wings span about 15 inches. A bit of white also appears on the sides of the rump and the trailing edge of the wings. Note that in poor lighting conditions, the white body markings can be difficult to see. They are typically seen in small flocks and the sexes appear similar.
White-throated Swifts zip around consuming flying insects with their large gaping mouth with a tiny beak. They signal their presence with a rapid series of piercing chattery calls that descend in pitch. White-throated Swifts will roam while foraging, but are rarely found more than a few miles from cliffs and canyons. Like hummingbirds, they flap their wings at blurring speed. The rapid wingbeat of swifts can help distinguish them from swallows. One of the fastest of all birds, the White-throated Swift’s aerodynamic body can attain speeds of over 100 mph, with estimates surging to over 200 mph in short bursts.
I am convinced that many birds like to have “fun,” engaging in playful activities like humans. Watching flocks of this species swiftly careening around rocks and cliffs, it’s easy to imagine they are having a really good time.
Notable reports in April from the Woodland Park Yard Area (FOS = First of Season):
• Broad-tailed Hummingbird — FOS on May 1
• Mourning Dove — FOS on April 27, singing
• Williamson’s Sapsucker — FOS on April 6
• Red-naped Sapsucker — FOS on April 27
• Western Bluebird — FOS on April 19
• Townsend’s Solitaire — pair at water feature on May 2
• Black-capped Chickadee — one on April 12
• Ruby-crowned Kinglet — FOS on April 27, singing
• Brown Creeper — a few sightings, singing on April 1
• Vesper Sparrow — one or two from April 16 to 21 (FOS)
• Dark-eyed Junco subspecies: Gray-headed — flock of 30 on April 19; Pink-sided, Oregon and Slate-colored — last seen on April 20; White-winged — last seen in early March
• Cassin’s Finch — one around some of the time, singing on April 9
• Evening Grosbeak — a couple sightings in early April
Joe LaFleur studied wildlife biology and communications at Colorado State University and is the creator of “Better Birdwatching,” a DVD series on North American birds. Contact him with questions and feedback at joe@betterbirdwatching.com.