I hated sweeping berries off of the sidewalk with a passion. However, the captain would invariably enter my office and say, “Sergeant Barnes, will please sweep the berries off of the sidewalk before the colonel arrives?” The colonel didn’t like stepping on the berries that would fall from the tree, causing little stains on the sidewalk. I was an E-4 sergeant and was so frustrated that as a noncommissioned officer I was having to still sweep sidewalks. Such is life when you are the lowest ranking person in a military office.
Each time I was tasked with the broom duty, I would grumble incessantly making sure I had a miserable time performing the task. I was certain that colonels should worry about more important things than whether they step on berries on a sidewalk. All the while I would stand up, smile and tell the captain, “Yes sir, I will take care of that right now.” I had learned quickly in my short time in the Air Force, if you want to go far you don’t make a habit of complaining to the one tasking you to do something.
One Sunday morning at church, Pastor Randy Mask spoke on “Doing Things as Unto the Lord.” The pastor detailed how we should honor our Lord in all that we do whether it be recreationally, vocationally or in any other venue. His sermon hit me right between the eyes because I knew I had been “bellyaching” about my berry extrication duties. My grandmother used to talk about how people would bellyache. She taught me it was not a noun, but an action verb. It was a word synonymous with “moaning and groaning,” which I had been guilty of doing as I swept the berries.
As I recall, I went to work that Monday morning and instead of being asked to sweep those berries, I immediately grabbed a broom and headed out. As I performed my duty, I hummed … I sang … I prayed … and had a wonderful time outside of the building. It occurred to me I was outside in the fresh air and away from phone calls or other taskings. In the days ahead, I am not sure they ever had to ask me to sweep the berries again. That which I had despised, I now actually enjoyed.
Ten years later, I took that lesson to the scorching sands of Saudi Arabia. At Prince Sultan Air Base, we had a tent city of 600 eight-man tents. The Army likes to refer to them as 12-man tents … but, I digress. It was hot, miserable and caused great degrees of homesickness. However, I did my best to serve those months as “unto the Lord.” Each night, I would walk around the perimeter of our tent city listening to cassette sermons and spending time in prayer. Ironically, although I had never been to Colorado Springs at that point in my life, the cassettes were from a Colorado Springs church which I had bought from a lieutenant at a yard sale in Mississippi. I gave many of them away during that deployment.
I would remember that pastor’s sermon throughout the rest of my career. I cannot say with certainty I approached everything with such godly enthusiasm. But when I did approach situations “as unto the Lord,” I not only did a better job, but I experienced much joy in knowing I was pleasing my heavenly Father. In his letter to the believers at Colossae, the Apostle Paul put it best, “And whatever you do, do it heartily, as to the Lord and not to men.” Colossians 3:23 (NKJV) Let these classic words from scripture challenge you in the days ahead.
Tony “T-Bar” Barnes is a 28-year veteran of the Marine Corps and Air Force. He is also retired from the Department of Veteran Affairs and can be reached at tbarnugget@yahoo.com.