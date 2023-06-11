For Jennifer Swan, serving the children of Teller County as program manager for Court Appointed Special Advocate is another step in a career focused on children’s welfare.

With 16 years of experience working to improve the lives of children, many of them in foster care, Swan brings her vision to the new role.

“I love the mission of CASA, love that they stand for the children,” she said. “With Court Appointed Special Advocate, children are represented in court.”

Children who have entered the “system” of the Department of Human Services, due to family conflicts, are assigned an advocate, if one is available. “You see a lot of sadness, but you also see great things,” Swan said.

Advocates are volunteers for the nonprofit organization whose executive director is Angela Rose.

“Jennifer Swan is an amazing addition to the CASA team and is coming to CASA with a wealth of experience. She will serve the children in Teller County well and is excited to do so because she lives in Teller and wants to serve her community," Rose said. "I believe the future of CASA in Teller County is in excellent hands.”

The volunteers meet regularly with the child, many of whom have been neglected and abused and, if required, support the child in court.

In addition to meeting with advocates, Swan oversees CASA’s Supervised Exchange and Parenting Time Program.

“The program provides a safe space for children to maintain the bond with their parents,” she said.

In a career dedicated to helping children, Swan notes the increase in the severity of violence against children during the pandemic lockdown.

“I’m passionate about this work because kids who have been abused and neglected are the most vulnerable among us,” she said. “But, at the same time, it was amazing to see the resilience of kids.”

At this point, she said, there are enough advocates to serve the children who need someone in their court, both literally and figuratively.

“We have some great advocates who want to make a difference,” she said. “With community effort and support, people coming alongside and making a difference, there can be some real healthy changes.”

Swan’s goal is to recruit more volunteers. “We want to be able to serve every child who needs an advocate,” she said. “It takes the community to rise up and help make a difference in their lives. If people want to be part of that, I invite them to join us.”

For information, check casappr.org or call (719) 354-1798.