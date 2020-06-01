By Joe LaFleur
Swallows appear to be having a good time. With their swept-back, pointed wings, they are swift flyers that tend toward a playful attitude. While many swallows call Teller County home, the Violet-green is a species more unique to Western North America.
The sparrow-sized swallows are migrants that travel in flocks. They also have short beaks and tiny feet. Some other swallows you are likely to see in Teller County include Tree, Cliff and Barn. During spring and especially fall migration, large mixed-species flocks of swallows are often seen. The Violet-green typically breeds at higher elevations but can be found at lower elevations during migration.
The poorly named Violet-green Swallow does have some unique purplish plumage, but it is only visible in ideal lighting conditions. They are glossy green above and white below, but so is the similar Tree Swallow. To separate from the Tree Swallow, the Violet-green has white that extends above the eye, and also up onto the rump area (best seen in flight). Note that juveniles are more grayish to brownish above. Both species have notched tails and are cavity nesters fond of occupying bluebird boxes. The Violet-green typically arrives in Teller County in mid-April and tends to leave the area by mid-September.
Listen for the liquid chirpy calls of Violet-green Swallows resonating from flocks as they fly overhead or gather in trees or along wires. Like other swallows the Violet-green primarily feeds on flying insects, snatching them in midair with their wide gaping mouths, so we should be thankful for their contribution to the control of mosquitoes, flies and moths. They enjoy flying so much, that they will even grab a drink while skillfully cruising just above the water surface.
In Teller County, Violet-green Swallows are often seen in clearings near forested areas, canyons and cliffs, but while foraging and during migration they can be found in more wide-open areas too.
Notable reports in May from the Woodland Park Yard Area. FOS = First of Season for returning migrants
- Mourning Dove — FOS on May 9
- Cordilleran Flycatcher — FOS singing on May 20
- Violet-green Swallow — FOS on May 15
- Warbling Vireo — FOS singing May 30
- Hermit Thrush — one FOS singing on May 20
- Western Tanager — a few sightings, FOS singing on May 13
- Yellow-rumped Warbler — FOS singing on May 14
- Black-headed Grosbeak — one around some of the time, FOS singing on May 2, three on May 18
- Rose-breasted Grosbeak — report from Woodland Park on May 15, uncommon migrant
- Green-tailed Towhee — a few sightings, FOS singing on May 21
- Chipping Sparrow — one or two around some of the time
- Lark Bunting — report from Divide on May 15, uncommon migrant
- Brown-headed Cowbird — FOS on May 16
- Evening Grosbeak and Cassin's Finch — a few sightings
- Pine Siskin and Red Crossbill — some around most of the time, juvenile Siskins on May 15
- American Goldfinch — one male on May 18, FOS
Joe LaFleur studied wildlife biology and communications at Colorado State University and is the creator of “Better Birdwatching,” a DVD series on North American birds. Contact him with questions and feedback at joe@betterbirdwatching.com.