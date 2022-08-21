Colorado Parks and Wildlife is seeking help in identifying a man they believe shot a moose with a bow and arrow before leaving it to die in Teller County.
CPW was first contacted about a dead bull moose at Forest Service Roads 363 and 362 in the Phantom Creek drainage on Sept. 18, 2021. Investigators determined that the suspected poacher attempted to behead the moose before abandoning its carcass.
According to CPW, the suspect attempted to hide the body by laying branches over it.
The alleged poacher was caught on video by the reporting party's game camera.
“This is poaching and it’s illegal and we want to catch the person who did this,” said Travis Sauder, CPW assistant area wildlife manager for the Pikes Peak region in a news release.
“This moose was treated unethically, and that is something we take very seriously. But we need the public’s help catching whoever did this.”
Poaching is a serious crime in Colorado and can result in misdemeanor charges, including harassment of wildlife, hunting big game without a license, illegal taking of wildlife, and reckless endangerment. Penalties can include fines up to $13,000 and/or six months in jail, CPW said.
“We understand mistakes happen. We hope whoever did this can own that mistake and turn themselves in," Sauder said.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact CPW at 719-227-5200.