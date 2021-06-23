A 35-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly rammed a stolen car into a Teller County Sheriff deputy's vehicle and fought with deputies, the Sheriff's Office said.
Robert Anthony Leon was driving a 2019 Nissan Sentra when he struck the back of the deputy's vehicle, the Sheriff's Office said. The deputy was patrolling U.S. 24 around 11:35 p.m. June 21 when he was hit.
The suspected driver fled the scene after the crash, the Sheriff's Office said.
The vehicle was found abandoned with its headlights on at the nearby Ute Chief Trailer Park in Woodland Park, the Sheriff's Office said. Woodland Park police officers spotted the suspect on a trailer before he jumped off and drove away in another vehicle.
Leon allegedly led deputies, officers and Colorado State Patrol in a car chase that ended at U.S. 24 and Crystola, where he attempted to brake-check a deputy's vehicle and stuck the highway's guard rail before bouncing back into traffic, the Sheriff's Office said. Officers swooped into pin Leon's vehicle with their own.
After a short struggle inside the vehicle, deputies arrested Leon and found a stolen gun he had under his leg, the Sheriff's Office said.
Leon was booked into the Teller County jail on the suspicious of several crimes, including three counts of second-degree assault, driving under the influence, reckless driving and vehicular eluding.
The vehicle Leon allegedly used to hit the deputy's patrol car was stolen in Colorado Springs, police said. Just before 11 p.m. June 21, a carjacking was reported on northbound 21st Street.
Police said a man standing on the side of the road threw a "heavy object" at a car and hit it. The driver and her passengers got out of the car to confront the man, who then jumped into the car and took off.
Leon allegedly drove to the Woodland Park area, where he crashed into the deputy's car, the Sherriff's Office said.
Though he suffered some minor injuries, the deputy was able to report where Leon's vehicle -- severely damaged at that point -- was headed, the Sheriff's Office said. The deputy's vehicle was temporarily disabled, as a result of sensors built into the car that shut down essential vehicle operations when a crash is detected.
Sheriff's Office spokesman Lt. Wes Walter said that the deputy injured in the first crash was admitted to the Pikes Peak Regional Hospital but released early June 22. Those who were injured in the struggle after Leon's vehicle was pinned, which included Leon and at least two other deputies, were treated on scene, Walter said.
"He was apprehended within an hour of the initial ram," Walter said.
The Gazette's Esteban Candelaria contributed to this report.