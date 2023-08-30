Greetings to our wonderful community. As we begin the new school year, I am honored to extend a warm welcome to our dedicated staff, eager students, and supportive parents. The start of a new academic journey is always filled with hope, excitement, and the promise of intellectual growth.

As part of our ongoing commitment to the safety and security of our students and staff, I am excited to share that we have enhanced our safety and security protocols. We understand that a safe and secure learning environment is paramount, so we have implemented the new Standard Response Protocol through the I Love U Guys Foundation. This protocol ensures that our schools are well-prepared to respond effectively to any situation, prioritizing the safety of all individuals within our buildings.

Additionally, WPSD has integrated trained and certified armed security personnel into its safety and security plan. These dedicated professionals must have completed rigorous training programs from law enforcement or other specialized training, ensuring they possess the necessary expertise to respond effectively to potential threats.

Also important is our students’ mental health, and we recognize the importance of providing comprehensive support for their emotional health. Therefore, we have partnered with Mindsight Health to allow them to offer essential mental health services to qualified students. Our goal is to offer a supportive network that addresses the unique challenges our students may face, helping them navigate their academic journey with resilience, self-reliance, and confidence.

The start of a new school year is a reminder that education is not just about textbooks and classrooms but about developing character, preparing our students to become responsible citizens and leaders of tomorrow. To elevate this goal, we are excited to announce we are implementing the Capturing Kids’ Hearts program in our schools. Together, in partnership, we have the privilege and responsibility to guide our students on this remarkable journey.

I encourage all of you to embrace the opportunities this new school year brings. Let’s work hand in hand to create an environment where each student feels supported, with ample opportunities to reach their fullest academic potential. Our schools are not just buildings but places of learning and inspiration.

I am deeply grateful to everyone who contributes to the success of our school district. Dedication and passion are the driving forces behind our accomplishments, and I am truly honored to be part of this journey with you.

Wishing you all a fantastic start to the new school year.