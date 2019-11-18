With a theme of gratitude, Steve Woolf, superintendent of the Woodland Park School District, hosted a luncheon this month for members of the community.
“We could not do what we do without you, on a whole bunch of different levels,” he said. “One of them is that 1.09% sales tax; we couldn’t make it without that.”
In 2018, District voters approved a sales tax hike of 1.09%, an approval that came with a bonus of a reduction in property taxes of 6.745 mills through a decrease in the general obligation bond debt. “Of $2.3 million, we paid about $719,000 last year to reduce property taxes on you,” Woolf said
While the bulk of the funding goes to staff compensation, with the remainder, the district replaced the roof on the middle school and made ADA-compliance upgrades along with doing erosion mitigation at different locations.
The additional funding provided new radios for school resource officers and building administrators and helped fund upgrades for the computer labs.
Also, Woolf added, “Sales taxes are used to elevate environmental education, fund third-grade swimming recreation while adding a resource officer at Summit and a running track.”
During his talk, Woolf highlighted the district’s four pillars:
• Educational talent: “I know without a doubt that if I could pay people enough money to live in Woodland Park I could recruit any educator in the nation,” Woolf said. “We’re working on it.”
• Academic success: “I want to track where our kids are two years after they get out of high school because that is the key — we know they’ve got to have training to be a successful graduate,” he said
• Social-emotional: “We got a Pell grant this year for over $300,000 to add training, more counselors and social workers. I don’t know if you’ve noticed out there in society but we have a lot of things happening that are really tough and we’re dealing with a lot of trauma,” he said. “We need to make sure people are taken care of socially and emotionally.”
• Communication: “We have a new website, a Facebook page, and do newspaper articles and TV,” Woolf said. “We send things home, send texts and call you.”
Woolf said he is especially proud of Panther Academy, the district’s alternative high school.
“These kids are square pegs trying to fit in a round hole,” Woolf said. “In the past, we said ‘that’s too bad.’ Instead, we do it differently and it is cool,” he said. “We have three educators who deeply love kids. To us, it’s a tremendous investment in kids. We’re excited about it.”