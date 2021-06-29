LAKE GEORGE • Summer provides a great opportunity to learn more about the outdoors and Eleven Mile State Park is part of this effort. For well over a decade, the park has provided interpretive programs for visitors of all ages. And all are free.
This summer the park is presenting a variety of programs to educate and entertain.
Here are some highlights:
July 15: Dark Sky Observation Program (9 p.m. at the Marina Amphitheater)
July 17: Big Game Animals and Wildlife Release procedures with Department of Wildlife Management, Ian Petkash (Marina Amphitheater, 7:00 pm)
July 24: Archery Clinic (4 to 5 p.m., near Rocky Ridge Campground)
July 31: Live Raptor Meet and Greet with Pueblo Nature and Raptor Center (1 p.m. at the Marina Amphitheater)
Aug. 21: Clean the Dream with Landon Meyers (8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Dream Stream)
For more information on these and other events and other activities at the park, visit cpw.state.co.us/placestogo/parks/ElevenMile or call 719-748-3401.
The park is open 24 hours a day for camping and fishing. All other activities are from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.