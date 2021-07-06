Summer creates highlights! It’s the highlights we see in our hair because we’re in the sun more often, but it’s also the highlights on our calendars. Activities abound and we have to make a choice for how we spend our summer days.
Here are some things to think about as we round the corner in August. Vino & Notes supports Habitat for Humanity in Teller County. This event happens at Memorial Park in Woodland Park and is a jazz and wine festival. Habitat has given back to many people in Teller County over the years. For details about the festival, go to vinoandnotes.com.
Speaking of the first Saturday in August, there’s Teller Senior Coalition’s Rummage Sale in their parking lot. Also, the Mountain Arts Festival takes place on the grass at the Ute Pass Cultural Center. These are both free events (unless you choose to buy something and take it home). The deals are usually too good to pass up so you may find yourself loading up your arms as you visit the tables.
The best news is that you’re spending money to help our community. In essence, what goes around comes around. If you’re spending money by giving to nonprofits, they are spending money to take care of our community.
So, what’s up? I’d say, the sky, the trees, and tall people if I wanted to potentially sound funny. But, what’s really up? The number of people visiting Teller County and the number of events hosted in the area. “Under the Colorado Moon” is at the Butte Theater in Cripple Creek in August. The Mayor’s Cup is a foot race and kids’ fun run in Woodland Park. “Tarry It Up” is an event coordinated by the Mountain Top Cycling Club. Also, the Woodland Park Farmer’s Market continues every Friday morning at Memorial Park. There are also tours of the Cripple Creek & Victor Mining District, which are offered by the Victor Lowell Thomas Museum. The new tours highlight gold rush history and gold mining. Outdoor activities are highlighted at Mueller State Park and Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument.
It is exciting to say the highlights are coming back in full force this summer. It’s hard to mention everything we have happening in the area, so you’re encouraged to check out the places where activities are posted: The community calendar at woodlandparkchamber.com, and events posted at tellerevents.com. The Best of Teller magazine was in this paper on June 30. It’s a great resource to keep around for when you’re looking to add a highlight to your day. Here’s a link to resource the Best of Teller information online: bestofteller.com.
May your highlights be many and your worries be few.
Gayle Gross works with nonprofits through the Nonprofit Cooperative AKA SOAR. On May 1 she opened a gallery in Woodland Park which features local artists.
To be part of the Teller Gives Back column for 2021 please connect with Gross at iwantto@soarwithnetworkfundraising.org or call 719-233-9902.