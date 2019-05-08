There’s a sign that hangs in our mountain home that reads: “If you’re lucky enough to be in the mountains, you’re lucky enough.” I’d go one further and say if you’re lucky enough to spend a summer playing on the trails of Teller County, you have been blessed. The 559 square miles that encompass the county are heavily forested with countless trails ranging from easy to kick-butt. Add the fact that the county offers access via Rampart Range Road to a stunning 500-acre reservoir recreation area with camping, fishing, boating and trails and you have yourself a Rocky Mountain gem.
My passions are trail running, mountain biking and flat-water kayaking. If you promise not to tell anyone, I’ll share with you my favorite spots. But first, a few words of caution. If you’re visiting from the flat lands or are out-of-shape, the mantra for you is easy-peasy. Don’t do too much, too soon or you’re likely to wind up with altitude sickness or worse. Stay hydrated, fueled and wear sunscreen and sunglasses. The sun at this altitude is deceptively intense. Finally, we share our trails with an abundance of wildlife. Before you head out, please visit the Colorado Parks and Wildlife website page, “Living with Wildlife,” at cpw.state.co.us/learn/Pages/LivingwithWildlife.aspx.
Trail talk
My two-favorite hiking, running and mountain biking trails in the area are Lovell Gulch and Rampart Reservoir. Lovell Gulch Trail offers approximately 14 miles of single-track trail with its most popular trail being a 4.9-mile loop. As a hiking trail, alltrail.com lists it as moderate in both intensity and traffic. As a running trail, I list its downhill at 6.5 on a 1 to 10 technical scale and a little higher mountain biking.
Rampart Reservoir Trail (alltrails.com/trail/us/colorado/rampart-reservoir-trail) is a 13.2-mile heavily trafficked loop trail that circumnavigates Rampart Reservoir in El Paso County. At 9,000 feet in elevation it also is rated moderate for hiking and I’d say the same for running. Mountain biking is a little more challenging as there are a number of rock formation blocking the trail, where you must portage your bike. However, it is a beautiful trail well worth the effort. Dogs on lease are allowed on both trails
Rather than give you directions to the trailheads, I’m going to do you a favor and send you to talk to Paul Magnuson, owner of Team Telecycle (teamtelecycle.com) in Woodland Park. Paul offers mountain bike rentals and sales as well as trail maps and — for my money — no one knows the trails of the area better than Paul, he’s blazed many of them.
Kayaking anyone?
Rampart Reservoir is an absolutely stunning lake to explore by paddle power. The lake offers numerous nooks and crannies to cruise into for both sight-seeing and fishing. If you forgot your kayak, just head down Ute Pass to Angler’s Covey (anglerscovey.com), where you can rent a kayak suitable for touring or fishing. And finally, if you want an activity the entire family can enjoy, go to Shining Mountain Disc Golf Course (shiningmountaingolf.com/disc-golf/), where you can choose from three different courses: Serenity Pines, Whispering Pines or the “Beast,” for just $10 per player.
Get all your gear
My favorite outdoor gear and apparel shop is Woodland Park’s Colorado Gear Lab (coloradogearlab.com). Owner Lynn Jones’s new, recycled and consignment shop is loaded with brand name products offering high-quality gear from camping to mountain apparel to sunglasses to everything in between. This shop is very cool and you’ll find Lynn welcoming, knowledgeable and extremely helpful.
One final note — we treasure our natural resources and wildlife here in the mountains. Leave only your footprints, take only your memories and please be careful with fire.
Cord Prettyman is a certified Master Personal Trainer and owner of Absolute Workout Fitness and Post-Re-hab Studio in Woodland Park. He can be reached at 687-7437, cordprettyman@msn.com. Visit cordprettyman.com for more information.