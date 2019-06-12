From lunch inside of replica of a 1450s Scottish-style castle, to wine tasting in an Abbey, the places on this list are serving up some of the more unique dining experiences Colorado has to offer.
CHEROKEE RANCH & CASTLE FOUNDATION
Nearly 50 miles north of Woodland Park on CO 67, Cherokee Ranch & Castle is impossible to miss. The replica of a 1450s Scottish-style castle is one of Colorado’s gems. A wide variety of programs are offered, including afternoon teas and lunch on the terrace. The teas include scones with clotted cream and jam, finger sandwiches and pastries, followed by an hour-long castle tour. Lunch brings a gourmet buffet, also followed by a tour. Open by reservations or appointment only.
While you’re in Sedalia, check out downtown’s antique shops and the historic Sedalia Museum. For a quick burger, head to Bud’s Cafe and Bar, or for a more classic sit-down meal, try Gabriel’s Restaurant and Tuscan Bar.
6113 N. Daniels Park Road, Sedalia, 303-688-5555, cherokeeranch.org.
THE WINERY AT HOLY CROSS ABBEY
“Beer is made by men, wine by God.” — Martin Luther
The Protestant reformer’s words on vino would have been sweet harmony to the Benedictine monks who once lived and worshiped at Holy Cross Abbey.
The abbey was founded in 1924 and by the 1970s was home to 240 members, a number that swiftly sank. The monks remaining in the early 2000s planted a vineyard that’s still home to award-winning wine. The Gothic Revival-style monastery is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
3011 U.S. 50, Cañon City, 719-276-5191, abbeywinery.com
ROCKY MOUNTAIN FOOD TOURS
If you’d like to explore Colorado Springs’ downtown eateries and bars, this is your ticket to get the job done.
• The Pikes Peak Progressive Dinner: A four-course meal with an optional wine or craft beer pairing. Cost $84.99; 6 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays.
• The Springs Signature Cocktail Tour: Stops at four cocktail lounges. Cost $68.99; 4 to 6:30 p.m. Fridays.
• The Original Colorado Springs Food Tour: Stops at five restaurants. Cost $58.99; 2 to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.