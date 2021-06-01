A city with a cultural and historical vibrancy, Victor showcases its personality this summer with several events.
A new exhibit at the Victor Lowell Thomas Museum is an historical account in photographs of the early 20th-century labor wars. The photographs are a donation from the collection of Gary and Wini Medford, former owners of Carr Manor.
The Western Federation of Miners Union Hall on 4th Street in Victor is an ever-present reminder of those labor wars.
In 1903 and 1904, the gold miners staged a series of strikes against their employees who were supported by local business owners.
In June 1904, when the Colorado National Guard showed up to restore order, at the request of the state, the miners hid out at the hall, their usual meeting place. The guardsmen shot at the miners taking refuge in the union hall. To this day, evidence of the violence remains in the nine bullet holes on the back wall.
The once-majestic building has been in danger of collapsing for years, and was damaged in a 2014 fire, but the façade remains architecturally and historically significant. Several owners have come and gone, each defeated by the cost of renovations.
Along with the labor memorabilia, the Medfords donated an autographed photograph of Jack Dempsey, one of the city’s most famous residents. Dempsey won the world heavyweight wrestling competition on July 4, 1919.
Gold Camp Adventure Tours
The season’s events began at 10 a.m. May 29 with the first Gold Camp Adventure Tour. The bus tours are guided by Mark Gregory, wood turner and former miner. The adventure includes stops at historic points in Victor, Goldfield and Cripple Creek.
A partnership between the Victor Improvement Association, for the museum, and the Cripple Creek Parks and Recreation Department, the tours take off from the museum at 208 Victor Ave. The tours, fundraisers for the sponsoring partners, are $15.
“Over the past 12 years we’ve brought more than 20,000 people to Victor through these tours,” said Ruth Zalewski, volunteer with the Southern Teller County Focus Group, which manages the museum.
Cemetery tours
The first walking tour at Sunnyside Cemetery begins at 10 a.m. June 5. Led by local historian Veldean Myers, the tours offer a peek at the pioneers who contributed to the rich history of the city.
The cemetery tours are $10. Payment options include credit cards at the website or in-person at the museum.
The tours are fundraisers for operations and building maintenance of the historic museum, built in 1899 and one of the only brick buildings in Victor.
The cemetery and adventure tours can be part of a day package.
Victor Gem and Mineral Show
The Gem and Mineral Show, to be held 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., June 18-20, is a go this year, after being canceled in 2020 due to COVID restrictions.
Presented by the nonprofit Southern Teller County Focus Group, along with Newmont Mining Corp. and the Black Monarch Hotel, the show features Colorado’s minerals and gems, including gold ore.
A free presentation by a Newmont geologist will be at 1 p.m. June 19 at the Pinnacle Park Plaza on North Third Street.
The show, in downtown Victor, features vendors from across the state who will market such items as polished gems, hand-crafted jewelry, rough slabs and ore specimens from the Cripple Creek & Victor Mining District in addition to Cripple Creek turquoise.
As well, there will be gold-and-gem panning at the museum.
As a fundraiser, members of the Victor Elks Lodge will grill burgers on the lodge porch throughout the show. The Black Monarch Hotel hosts a free concert with Colroado Springs band the Tejon Street Corner Thieves on Saturday of the event.
Information and reservations are at VictorMuseum.com or info@stcfg.com.