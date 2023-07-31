The CT Series is a special series of hiking articles about the Colorado Trail (CT) that runs from May through October. The CT is a unique and well maintained continuous trail, spanning 485 miles from Denver to Durango. The Colorado Mountain Club Guidebook to the Colorado Trail is an indispensable tool for planning and executing trail excursions. The book divides the CT into 28 segments of varying length. The Colorado Trail Foundation website (coloradotrail.org) also has a ton of useful information.

Segment 12 of the Colorado Trail heads south from Clear Creek Reservoir for about five miles up steep Waverly Ridge. This north-facing slope is best hiked in the summer and early fall to ensure that it will be snow free. The route starts at 9000 feet and enters the Collegiate Peaks Wilderness Area, climbing up to about 12,000 feet with some bonus summertime treelined vistas at the end.

From Woodland Park travel west to Buena Vista, then north on Hwy. 24 for about 17 miles to County Road 390. Turn left and drive for about 2.5 miles to the Clear Creek Road Trailhead for the CT, at a small parking area on the left marked with three large boulders. Try to arrive early as parking is limited.

Begin hiking south across a large shrubland that was created by the massive Clear Creek Glacier during the ice ages. From this flat area, Waverly Mountain (13,292 feet) rises to the southwest. After reaching Clear Creek swing left, heading east and passing awkwardly through a campground area. Just stick close to the creek for a few hundred yards then arrive at a metal bridge, about a half mile from the trailhead. This sturdy 80-foot bridge was built by a large group of volunteers from the Colorado Trail Foundation.

Cross the bridge over truly transparent Clear Creek and after about another quarter mile the trail begins climbing the ridge, heading southward. After about another mile the route reaches a large forest opening and crosses an old road with a vintage trail sign. The open area is covered in Bigtooth Sage, a large shrubby species of sagebrush. The trail soon enters the wilderness area and passes through conifer forest with some large aspen groves, making this route a good option in September for fall colors. Begin a steeper climb for the next three miles, but a series of long switchbacks makes this climb more gradual.

Nearing the top of the ridge arrive at treeline where views of nearby mountains emerge and Clark’s nutcrackers may be present. Continue through some meadows at the top of the ridge to clusters of bristlecone pines and fir trees. This flatter shady area still has nice views and is an ideal spot for a lunch break before retracing the route back down Waverly Ridge.

Joe LaFleur has lived in Woodland Park since 2016 and has logged about 200 miles of the Colorado Trail from Denver to the Salida area. Contact Joe with questions or feedback at [email protected]. Hiking is great exercise but can be hazardous. Always be sure to plan well, check the weather, bring a printed map, tell someone where and when you are going and contact them when you return safely.