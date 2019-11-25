Although Andrew Wommack Ministries has purchased the Sturman Industries property, the company continues to call Innovation Way in Woodland Park its home.
Carol and Eddie Sturman founded Sturman Industries in December 1989 in California. The company’s inception followed decades of product development based on Eddie Sturman’s conception of the digital valve for efficient motion and flow control in NASA’s Apollo program.
According to Carol Sturman, who spoke with The Courier this week, she lead the company’s move to Woodland Park in 1995, overseeing the development and construction of the 60,000-square-foot corporate headquarters and acquisition, over time, of 600 contiguous acres for the Sturman Industries campus.
The Sturman Woodland Park team conducted extensive research and development while amassing a significant patent portfolio over the years.
The Sturman Industries digital-control technology converted valves and actuators from analog to digital to transform product-operating speed and efficiency and reduce system size and weight, Sturman said.
In 2018, the Sturman family began to implement a plan to phase out of large-scale research and development activities and moved to a smaller building on the Woodland Park campus.
Earlier this year, Virtual Energy took over the space Sturman Industries occupied and employed the Sturman team to continue the application of the licensed digital controls to engines with an initial focus on commercial marine application.
Today Sturman Industries continues to own and hold its patent portfolio, and is a licensing entity for the intellectual property. The website, sturmanindustries.com, lists One Innovation Way, Woodland Park, as its address.
Per the site, “Core Sturman products include digital hydraulic valves, diesel fuel injectors, camless hydraulic valve actuation, fully flexible fuel engine control systems, and adaptive digital power technology... Sturman is also applying their digital concepts in other industries such as machines, industrial equipment, and irrigation.”
Eddie and Carol Sturman have retired to Arizona, but continue to foster the Sturman mission. They engage in occasional speaking and teaching engagements with companies, nonprofits and universities.