Clinging to tree bark, the Northern Flicker — with its cryptic brownish back with black horizontal stripes — can be hard to spot.
Fix binoculars on the robin-sized body of this species and a stunning pattern emerges. The pale chest has a black “bib” and is peppered with black spots and the face of the male sports a bright red horizontal streak, or “mustache.” When the Flicker takes off, the underside of the wings and tail reveal bright patches of orange that look like they were sprayed on with fluorescent paint. Also look for a distinctive white patch on the rump in flight.
The Northern Flicker’s range spans all of North America but for some curious reason, the eastern version of this species has fluorescent yellow on the underside of the wings and tail instead of orange. Research suggests that the ancestors of this species were geographically isolated into eastern and western varieties due to the effects of Ice Age glaciation.
Woodpeckers move up and down tree bark with a vertical posture, aided by their opposing toes with sharp claws and stiff tail feathers that prop up the body. They use their pointed beaks to peck into and peel tree bark in search of food, inserting their long bristly tongues into crevices to grab unsuspecting insects. Due to their vertically oriented body posture, woodpeckers have an undulating, or up-and-down, flight pattern.
As their name implies, woodpeckers prefer hanging out in places with trees like woodlands and forests. They are all cavity nesters, and many will use nest boxes. At about 13 inches long, the Flicker rates as our largest local woodpecker and others likely to be seen in Teller County include: Williamson’s and Red-naped Sapsuckers; and the Downy, Hairy and Northern Three-toed Woodpeckers.
The Flicker is a year-round resident and in early spring their drumming begins to ring through the forest as they setup their breeding territories. Their territorial call is an extended series of short rapid notes that kind of sounds like “flick-flick-flick-flick...” They also emit piercing one-note calls and a series of laugh-like calls that sound like “flicka, flicka, flicka.”
Flickers search for food in trees and often hop along the ground while foraging, a unique habit among woodpeckers. They mostly feed on insects, especially ground insects like ants. Their close association with ants has allowed me to observe a few times Flickers engaging in an unusual behavior called “anting.” Birds will pick up ants and spread them on their feathers, or even lie down on an anthill with their wings spread, and the secretions from the ants help to control parasites. In winter, Flickers shift their diet to seeds, nuts, grain, fruits and berries. They will also show up at seed and suet feeders. Their habitat is coniferous and deciduous forests and woodlands (especially near open areas), riparian woodlands and urban areas. Although a regular visitor to my yard area, Flickers appear randomly with maybe a few monthly sightings.
Joe LaFleur studied wildlife biology and communications at Colorado State University and is the creator of “Better Birdwatching,” a DVD series on North American birds. Contact him with questions and feedback at joe@betterbirdwatching.com.