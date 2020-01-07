Editor’s note: Introducing new Courier columnist Michael Harper. Owner of a Woodland Park real estate business, Michael Harper Real Estate, he will be writing on topics related to his field.
As you are planning your own real estate transaction, say the sale of your home or buying a home, maybe the information in this and future articles will remind you, through that still quiet voice in your own mind, “I better check this out.”
I will relate most everything in this column to your home. Let’s face it, your home is the place you go at the end of the day to find warmth, comfort, quiet (or not), share a meal, enjoy family time — and, it’s a great place to keep all your stuff!
The beginning of the year is when some homeowners start thinking about selling their home, and right now is a good time to take advantage of the great market we have currently in the Pikes Peak Region. Most homeowners tend to interview at least a couple of Realtors and typically settle on one they know, or one recommended by a friend. Next, comes finding out what your home is worth, the current market value. We will get more into that subject in a future column. What I want to talk about here is what happens next with between you and your Realtor. The discussion of the condition of your home, how to ready your home for sale, and the dreaded topic — What to do with all your stuff?
Historically, people didn’t have the amount of stuff we have now. Not to mention, how we document our lives, the lives of everyone in our home, and even the pets! There are family photos, event photos, portraits of ourselves and our pets; memorabilia from the kids and grandkids; remembrances of trips we’ve taken and things we’ve done; and, of course, all the personal reminders and funny jokes under magnets on the fridge. The main “stuff” category I’m referring to here, however, is the furniture, clothing, books, shoes and boots, excess clothing, toys, knick-knacks, machines, pet paraphernalia ... the list is infinite. Just take a look in your garage: skis and poles, ATV waiting to plow, motorcycle, canoe, camper, boat … you get the picture.
Like all of us, you may have too much stuff. Which actually may be the reason for selling and purchasing another home, one that has more room for the stuff!
This can make for a sensitive conversation with your Realtor. After all, you are hiring a Realtor to sell your home and to advise you in all the areas necessary to make your home appear to be the best choice for a buyer. Some Realtors, like including those in my company, suggest hiring a home stager to make suggestions on what needs to go into storage to free up floor and wall space and how to arrange furniture to make rooms look larger.
The big takeaway? A buyer needs to be able to see their own life in your home — a pretty big task to accomplish while you’re still living there. The buyer needs to be able to envision living in your home with their own stuff.
Get started with some easy things you can do:
• Take down family photos and store them. Buyers can become distracted by them and stop to look at them rather than the home.
• Pack up, store memorabilia. Personal memories are important to you but not to buyers.
• Unload extra stuff from closets. This will allow buyers to see more room for their stuff!
• Tidy the garage by storing machines, toys and boxes off-premises, making it easier to picture their cars parked there.
We’re just getting started here and there is sooo much more to talk about when it comes to your home and real estate. Hence the name of this column! I look forward to next time.
Michael Harper is owner-broker of Michael Harper Real Estate, in Woodland Park. His website is MichaelHarperRealtor.com.