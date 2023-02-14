For more than 70 years, the municipal swimming pool in Green Mountain Falls has entertained children and families from around the region.

Built in the 1950s, the pool adds to the amenities of a town with signature hiking trails. While the trails continue to attract locals and visitors alike, the pool is no longer a vital piece of the community.

Last week, Mayor Todd Dixon and the board of trustees agreed to split the cost with the Department of Local Affairs for a study to identify challenges with keeping the pool open.

In recent years, whether due to pandemic closures, competition from other pools, maintenance costs or difficulty in finding lifeguards, the pool has not generated revenue for the town.

“We have an asset that is getting very low utilization,” said Mayor Todd Dixon. “The study could be a tool to help us.”

The study, conducted by students at the University of Colorado at Denver, is part of the University Technical Assistance Program and is funded, in part, by a grant from DOLA. The town’s match is $2,776.

“The students are going to do a community outreach to determine the community’s usage pattern,” said Town Manager Becky Frank. “Are there programs or other opportunities we can use the pool for in a more robust way than we have?”

The study includes a cost analysis of operations, maintenance, upgrades and capital-improvement needs.

“They want to talk about what our hopes are for this project,” Frank said. “I view this project as an opportunity to look at ways to defray the cost of the pool, in addition to looking for sponsorships as well.”

The mayor looks on the bright side for a swimming pool that was once a community gem. “Right now, there is no money budgeted for the pool at $30,000,” Dixon said. “The study could be a tool to help us attain a higher use of the asset, even though it may be something totally different than what the asset was designed for.”

In other business, the town approved a contract with Judy Egbert, owner/consultant of GovPro Counseling, for a one-day training session for the new town clerk, Bo Ayad. The main purpose is to bring Ayad up to speed on the various duties of a town clerk, open records laws, elections and municipal courts, for instance.

Ayad was hired by the town to replace Nate Scott, who resigned last month. Egbert writes in the contract letter that the $600 cost for the training reflects a discount due to her past work with the town.

The town staff adjourned to enter into an executive session.