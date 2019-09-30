As statistics about housing needs pile up for the cities of Cripple Creek and Victor, a recently report by two consulting firms identified trends that impede development while offering opportunities.
For instance, rental costs in the area are increasing by 8% to 10% a year which led to a 22% increase in the number of people paying more than 30% of their salaries for housing.
And with 70% of the workforce living outside the area, the commute issue affects employers at the casinos, in particular. In the past 12 months, 85% of the employers who responded to a survey reported losing employees due to the commute while 92% had staff leave for a different job.
The report looks at area median income as it relates to housing costs. For a four-person household, AMI is $79,800; however, 50% of households earn between 30% and 80% of the average median income.
The report lists lack of day care and difficulty finding suitable housing among the reasons potential employees shun working in Cripple Creek or Victor.
On the plus side, employers such as Triple Crown Casinos provide limited housing for their employees at the Gold Fever Inn, which relieves some housing pressure. Coming up is more housing for employees of the Wildwood Casinos.
Housing woes in southern Teller County are exacerbated by the poor or fair condition of 34% of rental options. Many have substandard flooring, roof and need structural repairs, for instance. “Some structures need to go bye-bye,” said Cripple Creek City Administrator Mark Campbell.
Campbell said the city is considering offering incentives to attract development while talking to property owners about infill projects.
“We are treating this very seriously. If we weren’t, we wouldn’t be reaching out to the casino employers who say they a have a workforce housing problem,” Campbell said. “We know this is a need in the whole community.”
To spur development, the city of Victor has cut its tap fees in half for water and sewer hookups, to about $4,500 for both. “We’re having a sale!” said Deb Downs, the city’s administrator.
The city owns 16 lots available for request-for-proposals from developers, possibly for a multi-unit development for duplexes, condos, townhomes, both rental and ownership, she said. “The city of Victor is open for business,” Downs said.
Consultants Wendy Sullivan, of WSW Consulting Inc. and Cindy Brown, Two Meadows Consulting, conducted the assessment through surveys and interviews with stakeholders. The two reported the findings to a packed room Sept. 25 at Bronco Billy’s Casino.
Find the housing report at cityofvictor.com or cityofcripplecreek.com