Grandparents, parents and friends joined dozens of students in a demonstration near the entrance of the Woodland Park Middle School the morning of March 2.

The protest signs spoke of anger at Ken Witt, the interim superintendent, along with recent decisions made by the school board. Several students held up their opinions: “Witt Must Quit.”

Their protest was in support of the teachers, 25 of whom staged a sick-out at the middle school the day before. The teachers were reacting to an announcement from Witt and the board about the removal of sixth grade from the middle school. As a result, the students would attend one of three elementary schools in the district, depending upon where they live.

The district’s charter school, Merit Academy, holds classes at the middle school, making the latest move suspect, high school student Jacob DeSmidt said.

“They are clearing out the middle school to make more room for charter schools,” he said.

The school board and Witt do not listen, said Stephanie Merl, parent of a student in the district. Merl’s mother, Lorraine Merl, was protesting along with her daughter.

Speaking by telephone after the demonstration, David Rusterholtz, president of the school board, defended the board’s decision to break up the sixth grade.

“Since 2012, school boards have discussed consolidating because of declining enrollment,” Rusterholtz said. “All of our schools are approximately half full.”

In consolidating the elementary and middle schools, the board is acting responsibly, Rusterholtz added.

“We had to do something," he said. "I was elected to make decisions.”

However Merit Academy, which is a Woodland Park public school, is growing.

“We have brought on 200 more students to the district,” Rusterholtz said. “We have 130 kids on the waiting list.”

Parents are bringing their kids back to the district to enroll them in the charter school, Rusterholtz said.

The parents who have enrolled their students in the academy support the board’s decision to adopt the American Birthright standards, he said. “These parents did not like the Summit Learning Program,” he said, referring to the controversial program that is intended to teach the students to think critically and independently.

But, as of October, the Colorado Board of Education, had rejected the American Birthright as a standard for social studies.

Many of the protestors expressed anger and disappointment that the district had dropped funding for mental-health programs. For example, one of the protestors was upset that a student recently died by suicide who they believe could have been helped with mental-health counseling.

The schools have counselors, Rusterholtz said. During the pandemic when schools shut down, the district received federal grants to hire social workers.

“Those grants are coming to an end,” Rusterholz said. “The social workers helped students cope during a difficult time and there were no suicides. Now it’s time to phase back to normal.

“If we see there are issues, we will add counselors."

But there is obvious tension within the district. Last week, according to district spokesperson, Lindsey Prahl, long-time district educators, Del Garrick and Tina Cassens retired.

Garrick’s last day was Feb. 28 while Cassens is staying on through the end of the year, Prahl said. Both administrators had served the district as interim superintendents during the transition from Mathew Neal and Witt. Neal resigned the position last year but agreed to stay on as a consultant.

“I am sad that Tina is leaving; she is an amazing leader,” Rusterholtz said. “She is talented and visionary.”

The protest last week was the third one for the district. In December, high-school students protested the hiring of Witt as the interim superintendent.