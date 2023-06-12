In the old days, kids learned science in a book and on a blackboard. These days, however, kids learn science, in addition to physics, engineering and history, in a cave.

At least that was true last week in Woodland Park where the teachers and volunteers for the school district invited kids to Aspen Valley Ranch, a pretend school for the day.

With games focused on teaching kids about science, enhanced with art projects, kids wore happy faces all day along. In addition to spending the day with their peers, the kids were learning outside in nature, with trees, a meadow and mountain scenery.

Perhaps the best part of the day was the CaveSim, an electronic simulated cave with all the right stuff.

“The kids are exploring a fake cave,” said David Jackson, who developed the project to enhance the teaching of science, engineering, and art.

The trick for the students, who wore helmets with battery-powered lights, is to avoid touching the stalactites and stalagmites. Inside the cave, the kids observe (fake) ancient paintings of Native Americans, in addition to bats and salamanders.

Jackson came up with the idea after participating in a simulated search & rescue operation in a cave. The trainees went against the rules by removing flagging tapes and other items in the cave, a no-no.

Since 2010, Jackson has taken his cave on the road and has interacted with 20,000 kids in 20 states, to date.

“I tell kids that by learning science and engineering they can make the world a better place,” he said.

Once out of the cave, the kids move on to the tower where CaveSim volunteer Bruce Hamilton offers a lesson on cave rescues. For instance, if a caver falls into a narrow space, the rescuer scales down the opening using a pulley. So, the kids get to experience being in a pulley. Jackson has participated in such a rescue, Hamilton said.

The day at Aspen Valley Ranch is part of activities funded by a $170,000 five-year Substance Abuse Block Grant awarded to the Woodland Park School District. The grant, written by Tina Cassens, chief academic officer, funds various outdoor activities.

The grant recognizes areas known for high use of substances and a lack of resources to address that use, Cassens said.

“We promote positive pro-social activities,” she said.

In the past three years, the annual grant funded camping, hiking and skiing excursions for students.

“We want them to learn all the healthy activities,” Cassens said. “We took 75 kids skiing, 25 of whom had never been skiing before.”

For students without transportation, the district partnered with Envida to provide transportation to the events. In addition, with the grant, the district worked in collaboration for programs provided by Community Partnership Family Resource Center.

For the day at the ranch June 8, Woodland Park resident Sally McCracken organized the event as part of the Prevention Collaborative. The collaborative is a group of volunteers who sponsored multiple events for students with funding from the Substance Abuse Block Grant.