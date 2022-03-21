The 2022 Congressional Art Competition for Colorado’s 5th District will this year be displayed at the Colorado Springs Airport in addition to at the U.S. Capitol.
Each year, the Congressional Institute hosts a student art competition to celebrate artistic talents nationwide in partnership with members of congress. Since 1982, students have competed for the opportunity to have their original artwork displayed in the Capitol for thousands to see each year.
Congressman Doug Lamborn issued the following statement in anticipation of this year’s competition: “The Congressional Art Competition is a great way to encourage artistic expression and recognize the incredible talents of young artists in the district. I am grateful for our partnership with the Colorado Springs Airport, which gives parents, constituents, and visitors a chance to appreciate the effort and abilities of every student. I look forward to showcasing the creativity and talent of this year’s winner for ‘Best of Show’ in our nation’s Capitol.”
This year’s show will be hosted in partnership with the Colorado Springs Airport, where it will be on display to the public from April 1 to May 15. Additionally, the show will be hosted on Lamborn’s congressional website, lamborn.house.gov, where folks can cast their vote for the winner of the “People’s Choice” award.
This year’s theme is “From Pikes Peak to the Moon and Beyond!” The competition was open to high school-aged students (grades 9-12) and homeschooled students with high school equivalent who reside within the 5th Congressional District, whichct comprises of five counties; El Paso, Fremont, Teller, Park and Chaffee. Students were notified of the competition through their schools.
Winners will be recognized in both their Congressional district and in Washington, D.C. with a ceremony hosted by the Congressional Institute in June. The winning works are displayed for one year along the hallway between the Cannon House Office Building and the Capitol Building
The Best of Show winner will receive two round-trip tickets from Southwest Airlines to attend the ceremony. While in Washington, the winner and their guest(s) may also receive a special “Member Pass” tour of the White House as well as a staff-led tour of the Capitol. Other popular Washington, D.C. venue tours may also be available.
Winners in all categories will be presented with a ribbon and a Congressional Certificate of Recognition along with other prizes.
Categories are: Paintings: Watercolors, Oils, and Acrylics, Drawings: Pencil, Colored Pencil, Markers, Ink, Pastels, and Charcoal, Mixed Media: The use of two or more mediums, Computer Generation Art: Original concept computer-generated images, Photography: May include computer editing as long as the integrity of the image remains intact, and Prints: Lithographs, Silkscreens, and Block Prints.
Submissions are no longer being accepted.