FLORISSANT • Seven fire departments responded to a structure fire in the High Chateau subdivision in southwestern Teller County Nov. 4.
Firefighters from Four Mile Fire Protection District were first dispatched before 4 p.m. and found an RV trailer, a small cabin and another structure fully engulfed.
The Teller County Wildland task force was activated due to high winds and spreading ground fire caused by embers blown across the hillside from the structure fire. Four Mile firefighters quickly knocked down the wildfire with hose lines and hand tools before resuming attack on the structure fire.
“We wanted to make sure the fire wouldn’t jeopardize any other residents in the subdivision,” said Jay Teague, the Four Mile Fire chief.
Cripple Creek and Divide fire agencies arrived quickly and took control of establishing a perimeter line around the fire which had already ignited downed trees, debris and grass. The Teller County Task Force provided the necessary personnel and equipment to keep the fire small and contained.
Crews quickly attacked the spreading wildfire first to ensure other homes would not be in peril before redoubling efforts to extinguish the involved structures. About 25 firefighters were on scene at a time. The numbers fluctuated as trucks revolved bringing in water to the scene.
The structures and RV were totally involved, and due to flammable chemicals and propane tanks stored inside, they were a total loss. The wildfire was kept to a half-acre. The only injury was one resident who suffered burns to his hands. Crews were on scene for five hours.
Teague, who was in command at the fire, said he was extremely grateful for the cooperation and response from Divide Fire, Cripple Creek Fire, Mountain Communities Fire, Green Mountain Falls Fire, Guffey Fire, Florissant Fire and NETCO Fire.
“With the fiscal and personnel challenges all of these agencies face, we sacrifice and overcome with tremendous teamwork,” he said. “I would also like to thank the Teller County Dispatch center and Deputy Chief Dean O’Nale for the amazing coordination and communication effort involved with so many agencies.”
The fire’s cause appeared to be electrical upon initial assessment but the fire is under investigation at this time, Teague said.